JZ Capital Partners Ltd - JZCP European Micro Cap Investments

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

JZCP European Micro Cap Investments

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR").

21 March 2022

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") today announces that it has come to the Board's attention that allegations of fraudulent conduct potentially affecting JZCP's European micro-cap investments have been made. The allegations concern two individuals who were members of the management team that manages JZCP's investments in European micro-cap companies. A claim has been made in respect thereof in the New York State Supreme Court. The claimants are a fund in which JZCP has only an approximate 1% interest carried at approximately US$0.75m and also a fund in which JZCP has no interest. No allegations of fraudulent conduct were made against employees of the Company's investment adviser, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Whilst an investigation into the allegations is ongoing and therefore the information available to the Board at this time remains limited, the Company has no reason to believe that the alleged conduct will have a material adverse effect on the Company's investments in its European micro-cap portfolio. The Board will however make further announcements as and when appropriate once further information concerning the investigation and any potential impact on the Company becomes available.

The Company otherwise continues to remain confident of its ability to deliver on its investment policy including repayment of its debt obligations as they fall due subject as previously announced to the Company achieving sufficient realisations of its assets within the relevant timeframes.

Market Abuse Regulation

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP.

For further information:

Important Notice

