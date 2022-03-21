DJ One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director 21-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Waring Earnshaw as Non-Executive Director of the Board with effect from 1 April 2022.

Jeremy Earnshaw, who is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, has over 30 years' senior treasury, finance and governance expertise, in both public and private sector organisations. He has worked across multiple sectors including Housing, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Printing, Retail Marketing and Online E-Commerce. Jeremy is highly experienced in all Main Board and CFO matters, with specialisms in funding, M&A, stakeholder communication and value creation. With international experience in Europe, North America and Asia, Jeremy's roles have always encompassed a wide range of responsibilities, including legal, governance, risk, financial PR and procurement.

As a Non-Executive Director, Jeremy currently serves as Chair of Audit & Risk on the Board of Optoma, a EUR245m revenue global leader in the production and distribution of Visual Display products. Additionally, he is a Non-Executive Director at Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association who manage nearly 1,600 homes located across Leeds, Barnsley, Whitby, Scarborough and Settle, plus two early-stage technology-led businesses and various commitments in the coaching and mentoring space. The Board will also appoint Jeremy as Chair of the Audit Committee following Jeffrey Pym's decision to step down from the Board at the end of March 2022, as announced on 23 December 2021. Jeremy will also be appointed as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

David Izett, Chairman of One Heritage Group commented: "I am pleased to have Jeremy join the Board after an extensive search. We believe that his experience and knowledge will be a great addition to One Heritage as we continue to grow."

Additional information:

Jeremy is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the previous five years:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships (last 5 years) Clarendon Coaching Limited (13887663) Avantage (Cheshire) Holdings Limited (06223736) Optoma Holding Limited (13489847) Avantage (Cheshire) Limited (06223740) Target Components Eot Limited (13793263) Outlook Homes Limited (01997084) Bludesks.Com Limited (12164261) Fix 360 Ltd (10800044) Thatnurserylife Ltd (11775176) Nuvu Development Limited (11155335) Amberley Drive Development Limited (10943522) Your Housing (Development) Limited (09265446) YHG & EWG Developments Limited (05218424) Arena Housing Group Pension Trustees Limited (03348479) Madison Gardens Garage Company Limited (05525418) Your Hive (no. 2) Limited (10532235)

This announcement is made in compliance with the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

The Company confirms that no other disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: BOA TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 150206 EQS News ID: 1307007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)