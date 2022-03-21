Adevinta ASA: Adevinta's mobile.de acquires Null-Leasing.com, a provider of car leasing offerings in Germany

Berlin and Oslo, 21 March 2022 -Adevintaannounces thatmobile.de, Germany's largest Motors marketplace, has today finalised the acquisition of Null-Leasing.com, a provider of digital leasing services in Germany. The transaction enables mobile.de to expand its offering as it looks to further build on its existing suite of products and services.



Founded in Hamburg in 2016, Null-Leasing.com is one of Germany's fastest growing online car leasing marketplaces for both new and second-hand vehicles. The acquisition of Null-Leasing.com broadens mobile.de dealers' access to clear and comprehensive leasing deals, enabling them to better market their vehicles in a wide variety of ways - from leasing and financing to cash sales.

Further, the acquisition provides significant benefits to existing Null-Leasing.com users, who can now take advantage of the largest selection of vehicles in Germany. The combined mobile.de and Null-Leasing.com will also offer dealers greater access to 'easy-to-handle' online leasing transactions, as well as additional mobility solutions such as Build-to-order vehicles.



"Strengthening our Motors verticals is a key element of Adevinta's Growing at Scale strategy, and today's closing is a great step forward in executing on our strategic plans," said Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta. "We look forward to welcoming the Null-Leasing.com teams to the Adevinta Group and to realizing the positive opportunites that mobile.de and Null-Leasing.com will create together."

Patricia Lobinger, Interim CEO of mobile.de, said: "The mobility market is evolving rapidly, driven by several trends including the rising interest in used car leasing and the increasing importance of alternative ownership models. There is also a growing demand for more choice from a user perspective, which underpins what we do at mobile.de.



"Null-Leasing.com is an innovative company that has achieved impressive growth in an attractive market in recent years. Combining the leasing product from Null-Leasing.com with mobile.de's reach will give the leasing business in Germany a substantial growth impulse."

Sebastian Bußhardt and Daniel Seifert, Managing Directors and Founders of Null-Leasing.com, comment: "Consumers will also benefit from the merger. Together with mobile.de, we offer a greater variety and an uncomplicated, digital leasing process without tiresome paperwork."





-End-

Notes to Editors



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

About mobile.de

mobile.deis Germany's largest vehicle market with around 1.5 million advertised cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles and around 16 million individual users per monthincluding associated websites, observation time January to December 2020). Both private customers and more than 42,000 registered vehicle dealers use the platform. As a "one-stop shop", mobile.deoffers financing and leasing solutions in addition to buying and selling. Founded in 1996, the company employs around 270 people in Germany and is a subsidiary of Adevinta.



About Null-Leasing.com

Null-Leasing.com is an independent, cross-brand comparison portal for leasing offers from all over Germany. The start-up has set itself the goal of digitizing the entire leasing process for both dealers and end customers. Vehicle dealers offer both configurable new vehicles and stock vehicles via Null-Leasing.com. Founded in 2016 by former Google managers Daniel Seifert and Sebastian Bußhardt, the company currently employs 20 people in Hamburg and Munich.



Media contacts



Adevinta

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications, mobile.de GmbH

+33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com



mobile.de GmbH

Christian Maas,

Communications Director

+49 (0) 30 8019 7226

chmaas@eclassifiedsgroup.com