Headed up by new senior hire, S-RM grows its presence in Europe with new Netherlands-based team

S-RM, the intelligence and cyber security consultancy, has announced its entry into the Dutch market by opening an office in Utrecht. With key employees in place already, S-RM has plans to grow its Netherlands cyber team rapidly, serving its growing global portfolio of clients by expanding its presence into the Benelux region and wider European market.

The team is led by Martijn Hoogesteger, who has been hired as Head of Cyber Security for the Netherlands. Martijn has significant experience in the Dutch cyber market, having previously built both incident response and offensive security teams.

Jamie Smith, Board Director and Head of Cyber Security at S-RM, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to build a cyber team in mainland Europe and we're delighted to be expanding our global presence to a total of seven offices during an exciting period of growth for S-RM. The Netherlands is well connected to many key markets across the EU and we see it as a perfect location to anchor our European operations."

Martijn Hoogesteger, Head of Cyber Security for the Netherlands at S-RM, added: "As well as a great Dutch talent pool, the Netherlands attracts a huge multilingual workforce. Over time, we also hope to welcome our global S-RM colleagues to spend time in the region, to deepen their knowledge and expand their experience of the European market."

The Dutch team are based at Lange Viestraat 2b, Utrecht.

About S-RM

S-RM is a global intelligence and cyber security consultancy. Founded in 2005, it has 250+ experts and advisors across 7 international offices. Headquartered in London, S-RM has offices in Cape Town, Hong Kong, New York, Rio, Utrecht, and Washington DC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005039/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Beverley Noble

beverley@milkandhoneypr.com

+44 7856 460 498