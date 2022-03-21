AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Presents New Preclinical Alzstatin Data at Alzheimer Conference

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with new Alzstatin data has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research which is held on April 21, 2022, at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

The abstract, titled Development of novel gamma-secretase modulators for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease , will be presented by Dr. Maria Backlund at the 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research, hosted by the Center for Alzheimer Research at the Karolinska Institutet. Other authors include Dr. Märta Dahlström, Veronica Lidell och Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Research and Discovery på AlzeCure.

Data from the study shows that AC-0027875, a new potent small-molecule γ-secretase modulator (GSM) and part of AlzeCure's research platform Alzstatin, has a very good pharmacokinetic profile and efficiently crosses the blood-brain barrier and reaches high concentrations in the brain. This, combined with the compound's potent effect on γ-secretase, leads to AC-0027875 being able to reduce the amount of harmful Aβ42 by more than 50 percent. GSM's represent a promising class of Aβ42-lowering anti-amyloidogenic substances for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and exhibits several key properties that make them suitable as a disease-modifying or preventive treatment for presymptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

"Our data show that AC-0027875 quickly reaches the brain at relevant concentrations and greatly reduces the amount of harmful Aβ42. In summary, our data suggest that γ-secretase modulators such as AC-0027875 represent a very promising anti-amyloidogenic therapy for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease," says Maria Backlund, ADME specialist at AlzeCure.

"Alzstatin is a small-molecule disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's that affects the production of the primary building block, Aβ42, of the amyloid plaques, which are so characteristic of the disease. The mechanism is particularly well suited for early, preventive treatment and these promising data show the potent effects that our compounds have," says Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/publications ).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About Alzstatin

AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure presents new preclinical Alzstatin data at Alzheimer conference

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693921/AlzeCure-Presents-New-Preclinical-Alzstatin-Data-at-Alzheimer-Conference