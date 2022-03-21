- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic's deal with Nuance Pharma to develop and sell the RSV vaccine in China and other Asian markets is a positive surprise, analysts at Carnegie said.
- • RSV deals were not expected until next year, according to Carnegie, and this agreement could add more than 5% to Bavarian's valuation, the analysts said
- • Shares rose 2.4%
- • A global partnership deal for the RSV vaccine is still expected during the second half of next year, and this agreement in China should not negatively impact that, the analysts said
BAVARIAN NORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de