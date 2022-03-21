Anzeige
Montag, 21.03.2022

WKN: A0H0J1 ISIN: DK0060027142 Ticker-Symbol: 4AJ 
Frankfurt
21.03.22
08:09 Uhr
374,80 Euro
-1,40
-0,37 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
374,80378,2012:39
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2022 | 11:05
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: ALK-Abelló A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 28 March 2022 the par value of the shares issued by ALK-Abelló A/S will
be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. 



Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 10 in ISIN DK0060027142 will
be 25 March 2022. 





ISIN          DK0060027142                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:       DK0061802139                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         ALK-Abelló B                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,128,360 shares with a par value of DKK 10 (DKK    
            101,283,600)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  202,567,200 shares with a par value of DKK 0.50 (DKK   
            101,283,600)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:    DKK 0.50                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name: ALK B                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook  32679                          
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
