Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: ALK-Abelló A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 28 March 2022 the par value of the shares issued by ALK-Abelló A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 10 in ISIN DK0060027142 will be 25 March 2022. ISIN DK0060027142 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061802139 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: ALK-Abelló B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,128,360 shares with a par value of DKK 10 (DKK 101,283,600) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 202,567,200 shares with a par value of DKK 0.50 (DKK 101,283,600) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: ALK B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 32679 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66