NetBet teams up with Hacksaw Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming added to NetBet.com & UK providers list

LONDON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - one of the world's most exciting online casinos - has welcomed Hacksaw Gaming to its extensive family of providers.



As a leading online casino for both .com and .co.uk players, NetBet is known for its commitment to innovating its games library, offering titles from industry leaders which are contemporary and feature-rich. By bringing Hacksaw Gaming into the fold, NetBet continues to show why the brand sits head and shoulders above the competition.



As an established brand of iGaming products, Hacksaw Gaming's brand of games fits seamlessly with the rest of the NetBet Casino library. Their compelling slot games include titles like Stack'em, Chaos Crew, Cubes 2 and their latest hit, Wanted Dead or a Wild, all of which are now available to NetBet.com and .co.uk customers.

Marcus Cordes, CEO at Hacksaw Gaming, said: "We are thrilled to be offering our games to one of the most trusted operators, NetBet. We've had multiple hits within the last year and we are sure that NetBet players will enjoy these titles, plus everything else we have on our roadmap for 2022."

"We are looking forward to entering via .com and the UK but also venturing into new markets with NetBet in the near future."



NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Hacksaw Gaming are a games developer that is making waves in the online casino industry. Their unrivalled approach to creating engaging games is something we're keen to offer to our loyal players. We are committed to delivering the very best online casino experience, and welcoming this provider will help us in that commitment".

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com