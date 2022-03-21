DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced that it has acquired Belgrade-based Software Nation as part of its expansion strategy, and opened a new office in Serbia.

Supporting DataArt's plans to geographically diversify its business and enhance its global reach, the Belgrade office will leverage existing infrastructure and Software Nation's local workforce, a significant benefit, as DataArt develops its presence in Belgrade's labor market. Furthermore, the new location will help meet the region's rising demand for software development and digital transformation services.

Erik Mathew Popovic has been appointed SVP, DataArt Balkans. A technology industry veteran with over 10 years of experience in the field, he has made significant contributions to Serbia's IT sector. Prior to joining DataArt, Popovic led Software Nation, an international software development company that he founded over a decade ago.

Popovic says: "I'm very excited about the launch of DataArt Serbia. We're ready to embark on large-scale outsourcing projects, as DataArt offers diverse experience and exposure to the best development practices and clients across industries. Building the very first team here and supporting our employees on a global journey, with a people-centric company like DataArt, is a great honor."

Mikhail Zavileysky, Head of Organizational Development at DataArt, says:

"As always, we have relied on local professionals who were qualified and interested in helping us grow. We feel confident about establishing our presence in Belgrade because of the well-rounded tech sector, and the solid tech talent in the country and the region."

The Belgrade office will be fully operational by April 2022, currently has 40 dedicated employees, with a strong potential to reach up to 100 employees within the next few months.

