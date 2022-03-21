202% NFT Growth and Sports Memorabilia Demand will Boost the Collectibles Market to 692.4 Billion Revenue by 2032: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher has published its latest report, "Collectibles Market and NFT Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2022 - 2032" estimating the global collectibles market at $412 billion in 2021 (actual value), and forecasting to reach $692.4 billion by 2032. Fastest growing sectors include sports memorabilia, NFT, and Toy Collectibles.

Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

"The steady growth of online collectible sales is unquestionably a result of the popularity of collecting rare collectibles in emerging and developed regions. In emerging nations, where consumer income is increasing, and e-commerce is continuing to grow; antiques and collectibles are expected to grow. Sales of collectibles have increased dramatically since smartphones and other mobile devices became widely available. Due to the demand for non-fungible tokens generated by online investors and collectors, digital collectibles prices have risen. Traditional collectibles have also become increasingly popular."

"Sports collectibles hold a market size of $4.14 Billion and are expected to grow at a rate of 9.7 % between 2022 and 2032."

The trading of sports memorabilia has grown into a billion-dollar industry. Sports trading cards are typically sold online. Soccer and basketball were the top sports cards sold on eBay in 2020, following 142% growth in domestic sales of sports trading cards. Sports memorabilia is auctioned by around 100 auction houses. In the field of sports trading cards, significant technological advances have led to strong growth in the global sports memorabilia market. Numerous sports leagues hold competitions continuously and issue trading cards. Almost every major sports league has an exclusive trading card contract with manufacturers.

"During 2021, the market for NFT Collectibles grew to $7.29 billion, and will witness 202% growth in 2022

Digital media is flooded with non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Due to the sudden acceptance of almost all corners of the art, entertainment, and media worlds, these once obscure parts of the blockchain industry have exploded in recent months. An early March 2021 auction sold a series of NFTs by digital artist Beeple for over $69 million. It was the most expensive digital art ever sold to date and set a precedent for the future. New markets and investment forms represent the most exciting opportunity for NFTs. Data analytics by Market Decipher shows that NFT sales increased significantly in 2021 due to the burgeoning popularity of cryptocurrency assets. The growth in NFT from 2020 to 2021 was in multiples of thousands. In 2022, it is expected to witness 202% of bounce in revenue.

"The world is becoming increasingly receptive to collectible toys, as manufacturers explore the integration of physical and digital play to thrive in a technology-driven marketplace."

More and more collectible toys are being produced as a result of increasingly digitally connected markets. It is due in large part to the growth of streaming services and social media that allows toys to build hype with children faster than ever before. One of the key reasons collectibles are back in vogue is technology. In terms of collectibles, video games are growing dramatically, and they offer some lessons for traditional toys as well. They have promoted growth by creating rarity and goals.

Increasing internet access and the presence of digital content in the entertainment industry is the key reason for the growth of the global animation collectibles market. The sale of toy collectibles associated with movies and TV shows is anticipated to increase tremendously in near future through offline and online distribution channels. Further, rapid urbanization, the growth of the internet, and e-commerce are the major factors driving the animation collectibles market. Avengers, Star Wars, and other movie IPs drive a large portion of the market for Collectible Toys. Because of this, this market is not seasonal as traditional toys.

"How is Fanatics turning the collectibles market upside down?"

Investors such as Fanatics have invested $1.6 billion in the market at a $27 billion valuation this month. This company began in 1975 as a sports merchandise and memorabilia seller has been expanding into several new businesses, including sports betting and non-fungible tokens. On 8th March 2022, Fanatics Collectible announced the launch of zerocool, the first trading card brand to capture art, pop culture, and entertainment's most iconic figures. A range of zerocool's culture-focused products will be available on their own website where they claim to ensure fair and transparent access to products for all collectors. Another focus area is digital collectibles of movie characters with key companies including Disney and Marvels.

Recent Strategic Attempts by key Players in 2022

Spotify has announced plans to join the NFT craze with implementation of NFT music transaction by the users. BAYC, a popular NFT company launches native token ApeCoin. Crazycats to enter into the novel Web3.0 collectibles platform. Universal Music and Curio Platform are joining on a pact to develop collectibles NFT. Marvels is also collaborating with NFT and blockchain technology partners to develop and market digital collectibles of its action characters. Soccer leagues are getting involved in NFT and sports memorabilia with plans to develop new ecommerce platforms for trading. Homegrown toy collectible startup Mighty Jax, a toy collectible company raises $20 Million last week pushing its valuation to $200 Million.

Report Proposal and Sample Available at: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market

Report Details:

Number of Pages: 350+ PDF

Number of Tables: 81

Number of Charts and Graphs: 106

Product Coverage:

Coins

NFT Digital Collectibles

Statue/Figurines

Instruments

Poster/Wall Art

Mugs/Tankard

Vinyl RecordsStamps

Shares

Militaria

Books

Music

Timepieces and Scientific Instruments

Sports Memorabilia

Maps

Porcelain and Glass

Vintage Fashion

Nature

Autographs

Ephemera

Spare Parts of Classic Cars

Toys

Comics

Film Posters

Film Prop

Cameras

Photos

Ethnic

Art Deco

Victorian

Diving

Horse Riding

High-End Stereos

Sailing Spare Parts

Collectible Dolls

Bobble Head

Action Figure

Toy Cars

Pins and Buttons

Key Report Takeaways

Market data (2020 & 2021) and forecast from 2022 to 2032 for 28+ products

Key investment pockets and risk analysis for each sector

Breakdown of NFT industry revenue into collectible types

In-depth analysis of major 20 countries on growth perspective

Detailed trend analysis and market data for each 28 sectors and cross sectional breakdown

Impact of online sales channel and specialized collectibles portals

Monetizing model for B2B product registrations on portals

Customized Report can be procured on Request

Similar Reports:

NFT Collectibles Market

Toy Collectibles Market

Sports Memorabilia Market

Music Collectibles Market

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher (research wing of Decipher Market Insights) is a market research and consultancy firm involved in provision of market reports to organizations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Decipher Market Insights, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include Market Estimation, Forecast, Trend Analysis and Custom Research. We scrutinize the problems and aim to arrive at an optimal solution in tune with market dynamics.

Market Decipher offers quantified B2B/B2C industry research on 25,000 potential niche opportunities/threats which has revolutionized business and turnover of many companies for specific product segment as well as overall business. We are serving around 10,000+ clients worldwide that encompasses global Fortune 1000 companies as well as renowned consulting firms.

Contact :

David Correa

Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

306, Zen Business Center,

Wakad, Mumbai- Banglore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: query@marketdecipher.com

Website: www.marketdecipher.com