TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 45.8 Metres of 1.72 g/t Gold Equivalent from Near Surface in the Shasta Zone, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report a 45.8 metre ("m") drill intercept of 1.00 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 57 g/t silver ("Ag") [1.72 g/t AuEq*] from 35.5 m depth in hole SH21-030 within the Shasta Zone at TDG's former producing Shasta project in the Toodoggone District, B.C (Figure 1).

DDH SH21-030 intersected:45.8 m of 1.00 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag from 35.5 m depth;

Including, 5.0 m of 6.53 g/t Au and 308 g/t Ag [10.38 g/t AuEq*]

Steven Kramar, TDG's Senior Geologist and B.C. Program Lead, commented: "These drillholes demonstrate that the two mineralized structures (the Shasta Fault and JM Structure) still return appreciable precious metal concentrations beyond the historical mine working(s) extent. Importantly, historical drillholes even further south of these three 2021 holes, assayed less than 20 percent of the entire length of the hole, and leave potential to expand the mineralized target zone as we better understand the orientation of the mineralized breccia body and structural conduit."

Figure 1. Plan view of drillhole SH21-027, SH21-030 & SH21-033; JM, Creek and Shasta Zone.

SH21-027, SH21-030 and SH21-033 are three of the most southern drillholes drilled in the 2021 campaign adjacent to the historical mine workings, along with SH21-004 and SH21-005 (see TDG News Release January 04, 2022); and SH21-050 and SH21-051 (results pending). These drillholes were designed to mimic historical drillhole orientation and collect oriented core data to better understand the Shasta Fault (on the west) and the JM structure (on the east) where mine workings end and historical drill density drops. Stratigraphy is generally volcaniclastic rocks (dominantly plagioclase phyric lithic and crystal tuffs) with moderate pervasive chlorite alteration and subordinate potassium feldspar alteration with varying quartz carbonate vein density. Pyrite is ubiquitous throughout the drillholes with acanthite hosted in quartz-carbonate veins.

TDG intends to use 2021 oriented core data, full multi-element assay data and geophysical data collected in 2021 to better understand the Shasta Fault system and JM structure past the historical mine workings limit to better target mineralized intercepts in 2022. SH21-022 (see TDG News Release February 07, 2022) demonstrated that significant Au-Ag mineralization occurs distal from historical mining efforts and the opportunity to extend the strike of the mineralized target zone to the south is possible.

Table 1 presents calculated composites for drillholes SH21-027, SH21-030 and SH21-033. Assay results are displayed on cross-sections; i) along drillhole SH21-027 and, ii) a 60-degreesection between SH21-030 and SH21-033, on Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively. Drill results for remaining 2021 drillholes are pending analytical results. Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

Significant Au concentrations (greater than 0.25 g/t Au) from historical holes adjacent to drillholes SH21-027, SH21-030 and SH21-033 are presented in Figure 2 and Figure 3; however, due to inconsistent assay methodology (ie. gaps in sample intervals) and low assay density as a function of drillhole length, composite widths were not calculated.

Table 1. Significant Results from the 2021 Drilling in the Shasta & JM South Sections.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-027 36.7 50.0 13.3 1.71 39 2.20 incl 46.4 47.6 1.2 13.75 293 17.41 and 58.9 110.0 51.1 0.21 7 0.31 SH21-030 35.5 81.3 45.8 1.00 57 1.72 incl 48.7 53.7 5.0 6.53 308 10.38 SH21-033 64.0 74.0 10.0 0.33 29 0.70 and 87.5 149.4 61.9 0.29 17 0.50 incl 105.0 108.0 3.0 1.43 26 1.76 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is estimated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Figure 2. Section of Drillhole SH21-030 & SH21-033.

All 2021 drillholes were HQ sized drill core and historical core were NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2.

Table 2. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH21-027 621,124 6,347,222 60 -58 165 SH21-030 620,939 6,347,271 90 -48 119 SH21-033 620,893 6,347,305 90 -60 149

Figure 3. Section of Drillhole SH21-027.

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-027 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-030 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-033 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

