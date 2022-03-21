Architectural Team to Self-Certify Building Plans

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - American Green, Inc. (OTC Pink: ERBB) announced today that the final phase of demolition is completed at its new cannabis grow building and that its architectural team will self-certify their building plans at the "Cypress Chill," grow operation to ensure a faster approval from the City of Phoenix.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJkfIO4k-Zk

American Green president, David G. Gwyther said, "The strategic decisions which we have recently made by choosing to self-certify the architectural plans to speed up the completion of Cypress Chill and to install a top-of-the-line, custom-engineered, reverse osmosis water purification system manufactured by the Suez Group show that we are consistently making progress with the development of our existing warehouse into a state-of-the-art grow facility. We are extremely happy with where we are today including the completion of the inside demolition at 'Cypress Chill'."

American Green's Grow Division Director Of Operations, Bryan Croteau, adds, "After months of research, we felt that the Suez equipment was a necessity in our plan to complete the project with the best technology available. This decision to purchase the water purification system from the Suez Group means that we are redesigning part of the Cypress Chill floor plans but we know that taking the extra time to do that is well worth the effort.

"The Suez system ensures that our cannabis plants have enough of the cleanest purified water possible before mixing our nutrients and feeding our plants every day thus ensuring that American Green continues producing the premium quality cannabis that our customers expect. We can treat 11,500 gallons of water daily which will be held in a 15K gallon storage tank."

While the custom design of the Suez system required American Green to change its architectural plans now, it allowed them to avoid any "change fees" and the time delays it would have incurred if it waited to submit the plan changes after they were submitted to the City of Phoenix. Plan submission will occur in May and this will have little or no effect on the goal of completing final construction by the end of the year since self-certifying the plans speed up the construction process.

This time-lapse video shows the final phase of the construction demolition and cleanup at Cypress Chill. American Green plans to continue to produce time-lapse videos of the construction progress (phase 1 demolition) at Cypress Chill as each phase of American Green's construction is completed, and will make them available to all shareholders.

There are also archives of hundreds of hours of video footage showing American Greens cannabis being grown and harvested inside of American Green's Sweet Virginia Grow operation on the American Green YouTube Channel.

Click below for drone footage of the Cypress Chill grow facility

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5gZx9cxOi0

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainably

initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

