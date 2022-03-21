A new Sunnyside in Lady Lake, Florida marks 16 total dispensaries in the state

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the grand opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lady Lake, Florida. The new store marks a milestone in Cresco's nationwide retail expansion, bringing the Company's total retail footprint to 50 locations across seven states and 16 total stores in the state of Florida.

Cresco Labs is celebrating the grand opening of its 50th company-owned retail store in Lady Lake, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our 50th store in Florida marks the achievement of a key goal established in 2021 to expand company-owned retail locations in the state, aiming for 16 dispensaries open by the anniversary of the Bluma acquisition," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO Co-founder at Cresco Labs. "Over the past year, we've done a good job leveraging our extraordinarily productive Sunnyside banner to grow retail revenue, expanding the ways Cresco's brands reach and interact with consumers. Today's opening is an exciting moment in Cresco's history-it's truly incredible to see both how far this organization has come and the outstanding execution from our retail team."

Sunnyside Lady Lake is located near The Villages, the largest active adult community in the U.S. covering more than 80 square miles and three counties-Lake, Sumter and Marion. It is home to tens of thousands of residents with a median age of 67. One out of six residents are veterans.

Sunnyside patients in central Florida and across the state have access to the highest quality assortment of cannabis products from One Plant, Supply, Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside Chews brands. Form factors include One Plant's bestselling hand-trimmed flower and solventless Live Rosin concentrates, vape carts, disposable vape pens, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures, RSO syringes, and topicals.

In addition to the Lady Lake opening, Cresco serves patients through its Sunnyside dispensaries in North Miami, Avon Park, Boynton Beach, Orlando (Fern Park), Jacksonville Beach, Ocala, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, Bonita Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Sarasota and Clearwater.

For more information about Sunnyside or to place online orders, visit www.Sunnyside.shop. To learn more about Cresco, visit www.crescolabs.com.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

