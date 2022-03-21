London? headquartered PR agency Apollo Strategic Communications has donated £10,000 to support the vital on-the-ground efforts to deliver essential humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

The funds will be split between the Disasters Emergency Committee, a coalition of UK charities that has to date raised over £100m via their Ukraine appeal; Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), who are supporting internally displaced people in Ukraine and those who are crossing into Poland; and Project HOPE, who are providing support to healthcare workers in Ukraine.

Pallab Sarker andRob Blackhurst, Founding Directorsof Apollo Strategic Communications said:

"The whole team felt strongly that we needed to provide whatever support we could to the people of Ukraine following this appalling invasion.

"We work with foundations and NGOs throughout the world and share their commitment to human rights and democratic values. Working closely with them, we also knew the huge task faced by charities on the ground, and their need for immediate funds.

"We hope, in some way, that donations like this make a difference to those forced from their homes and in need of food, shelter and medical care. We also hope that they help those tireless volunteers and medical workers on the ground who are doing such heroic work."

