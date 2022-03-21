The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) published its Scorecard for Osteoporosis in Europe (SCOPE) 2021 which describes the epidemiology, burden, and treatment of osteoporosis in each of the 27 countries of the European Union plus Switzerland and the UK, which uncovers some disturbing findings:

1 in 3 women will suffer an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.

An unacceptable treatment gap exists where 71% of women eligible for osteoporosis therapy remain untreated, despite the high cost of fractures and the availability of affordable medications

Osteoporosis and the 4.3 million fragility fractures per year that it causes, cost the health care systems of Europe in excess of €56 billion each year based on data for 2019 only 3% is being spent on medical treatment.

By 2034 the number of fragility fractures is expected to increase by 25%.

Nearly a quarter of a million deaths occur each year in Europe as a direct consequence of hip or spine fractures.

Osteoporosis is not inevitable and can be treated. Women lose about 50% of their trabecular bone and 30% of their cortical bone during the course of their lifetime, about half of which is lost during the first 10 years after the menopause. The assessment of osteoporosis by screening of bone mineral density forms a cornerstone for proper management of osteoporosis.

The IOF call for a strategy across Europe alongside national strategies, to provide coordinated osteoporosis care (including the establishment of adequate provision of screening services) to help reduce the number of debilitating fragility fractures, that severely impact on individual lives, society, and the healthcare system.

In partnership with IOF and national osteoporosis societies, Theramex is committed to increasing the awareness of the burden of osteoporosis and working to directly address the unacceptable treatment gap across Europe on how women are informed, screened and treated for osteoporosis to improve patient outcomes. For more information you can read the full SCOPE report here.

