Slovak manufacturer Agora Solar is planning to build a 150MW factory in Vranow, in the eastern part of the country. The facility will produce glass-glass panels and may reach a capacity of 500MW by 2024.From pv magazine Germany Slovakia-based Agora Solar a.s. is planning to set up a 150MW solar module factory in Vranow, in the eastern part of the country. The company said it has already identified a suitable building in an industrial park located in the area and that production capacity may eventually reach 500MW by 2024. Production activities, with a 50MW production line, are expected to start ...

