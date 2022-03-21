Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment's PR and Marketing Subsidiaries, 42West and The Door, Named to the Observer's Annual List of 50 Most Powerful Firms

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Two public relations subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), 42West and The Door, have earned spots on The Observer's ranking of the Best PR Agencies in America, a widely-respected ranking of the 50 most potent public relations firms in the nation. 42West was ranked #2 in the nation, the highest-ranking of any entertainment firm and The Door was ranked at #22. Kelly Patterson, Senior Account Supervisor of The Door, was also recognized by the publication on the PR Rising Stars 2022 list for her integral role on the Integrated Marketing and Lifestyle teams.

"Such prestigious third-party validation of the market-leading position of each of 42West and The Door serves as affirmation of our core strategy: that we are creating an entertainment marketing 'Super Group,' the only one of its kind in our industry," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "42West and The Door, along with our other award-winning agencies, are long-standing critical partners for their clients during highly transformative times. Individually, each agency offers best-in-class service, and collectively, we bring unrivaled relationships and unique opportunities across the full breadth of entertainment and pop culture, for the benefit of individual and corporate clients alike."

42West (#2), led by CEO Amanda Lundberg, yet again is recognized for its elite PR services for film, television and corporate PR management with clients including nearly every studio and streaming service, several A-list talent, and impactful brands like Fandom, BOND, Turner and Riot Games. Observer states that 42West "helped engineer one of the year's big pop-culture moments" as the agency of record for Bond blockbuster No Time To Die - just one of many examples that solidified 42West's ranking.

The Door (#22), led by Co-Founder/President Lois Najarian O'Neill and Co-Founder/CEO Charlie Dougiello, was credited for overseeing the launch of Dolphin Entertainment's NFT Studio last year along with providing a unique integrated-marketing approach for many high-profile clients, including Williams-Sonoma, Citarella, Häagen-Dazs, Sir Kensington's, fast-casual chain PLNT Burger, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Expo2Dubai.

About 42West

ith unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Houston and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

