Lincotek and Pegasus join forces to deliver an even more complete, end-to-end, service for the global orthopedic device market

Global contract manufacturer Lincotek announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Italy-based Pegasus' medical division. The Alaria family will remain fully involved in the business, with Alberto Alaria taking the position of Managing Director of the new entity.

The move will further strengthen the Medical Division of Lincotek Group, which is continuing its global investment program to respond to ever-more demanding customer requirements in terms of integrated solutions. Through new technologies and automation, the company is addressing the growing interest of the orthopedic device market in anautomated forging service, increasing efficiency along the supply chain, setting new standards around quality and reliability and further reducing lead time.

The investment represents an important addition to an already comprehensive set of capabilities that Lincotek Medical has in-house and enhances the company's competitive edge, adding unique, state-of- the-art capabilities in the forging field.

Established in 2007 in Torino, northern Italy, Pegasus decided in 2019 to expand its innovative forging processes into the medical market. The brand-new facility with a surface area of around 3,000 sqm is completely dedicated to orthopedic applications, being ISO 13485 certified and having an ISO 17025 certified internal laboratory. Lincotek's forging offers a unique level of automation through the manufacturing process ensuring state-of-the-art product quality, total process control and repeatability.

The fully robotized forging line - which allows the manufacture of high-quality forged implantable parts to customer specifications is the flagship of a complete production service of forged components. Its capabilities are combined with a state-of-the-art, AMS-2750-compliant heat treatment furnace; automated pickling line and liquid penetrant inspection unit; laboratory equipment; internal mold manufacturing; robotized deburring and polishing unit; and computerized dimensional control.

Lincotek Medical will therefore offer a new, impressive, high-volume capacity, through single service or fully-integrated solutions to support OEMs with a strategic long-term partnership.

Winfried Schaller, CEO of Lincotek Group commented: "With the acquisition of the majority stake in Pegasus medical division, Lincotek Medical is in a stronger position than ever before to support orthopedic OEMs. By combining this impressive forging service with our existing offering, we are able to help customers stay competitive and get to market even faster. It really is a new world of advanced automation and productivity."

Speaking for Pegasus, Alberto Alaria, the company's Managing Director, said: "Pegasus is proud to enter into partnership with Lincotek Group which represents a great opportunity to grow our presence in the forged medical implants market with the offering of high-quality products. The new synergies and product integration that will be generated moves us a step ahead and creates the possibility of further strengthening the cooperation with our valued customers."

Bringing this full suite of processes in-house, orthopedic OEMs can now rely on a well-established partner, which has broad capabilities and brings together the core competencies of R&D, product design, regulatory affairs, and manufacturing all under one roof, keeping focus on their core competencies.

About Lincotek

Lincotek, headquartered in Rubbiano, Parma Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for services in niche markets including Industrial Gas Turbines, Aviation and Medical Device applications, as well as a leading manufacturer of industrial coating equipment and one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing field. The Group is family-owned and has more than 1,300 employees located in 17 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia.

About Pegasus

Established in Favria, Torino (Italy) in 2007 on a 100,000 sqm site, of which 20,000 is covered, PEGASUS has forging, heat treating, machining and NDT inspection capabilities for the production of forged and rolled components for Industrial and Medical purposes.

