Foley Catheters Market size worth $ 1.78 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Foley catheters are in high demand due to increasing number of surgeries and the rising frequency of urologic illnesses, rising obesity rates, and the fast-growing senior population, are some of the factors to lead the Foley Catheters Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Foley Catheters Market" By Type (2-Way Foley Catheters, 3-Way Foley Catheters, 4-Way Foley Catheters), By End-User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities), By Material Type (Latex, Silicone, Natural Rubber, Plastic), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Foley Catheters Market size was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Foley Catheters Market Overview

The global Foley Catheters Market is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming period. Prostate hypertrophy is becoming more common, with the condition being the most common prostate problem for men older than age 50 in the US. It causes urination difficulty. In India, there are over 10 million cases per year. Owing to the high incidence of urinary infections in the population aged 60 and above, the elderly group has been designated as the primary consumer of Foley Catheters.

Urine retention, BPH, bladder blockage, urinary incontinence, and prostate cancer have all grown increasingly common in the elderly population, both in males and females, creating the need for Foley Catheters. In the US, urinary catheters are inserted in more than 5 million patients in acute care hospitals and long-term care (LTC) facilities. Historically, indwelling urinary catheters (IUC) have been used in chronically, medically compromised older adults. According to a study, it is estimated that 100 million urinary catheters are sold worldwide each year and more than 30 million are used annually in the United States.

Key Developments

In November 2017 , Bactiguard entered into a partnership agreement with Neon Laboratories Limited, in order to launch its infection control BIP Foley catheter in India and consolidate its position in the market in the country.

, Bactiguard entered into a partnership agreement with Neon Laboratories Limited, in order to launch its infection control BIP Foley catheter in and consolidate its position in the market in the country. In December 2017 , BD acquired C.R. Bard Inc. with an aim to include Bard's diverse product portfolio and to reinforce its market position.

, BD acquired C.R. Bard Inc. with an aim to include Bard's diverse product portfolio and to reinforce its market position. In September 2018 , BD, a leading global medical technology company received the US FDA clearance for its BARD Vertus Foley catheter that is used for urine collection.

Key Players

The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, C.R. Bard Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporation, and ConvaTec Group plc, Medline Industries, Inc., SunMed.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Foley Catheters Market On the basis of Type, End-User, Material Type, and Geography.

Foley Catheters Market, By Type

2-Way Foley Catheters



3-Way Foley Catheters



4-Way Foley Catheters



Others

Foley Catheters Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Long-term Care Facilities



Others

Foley Catheters Market, By Material Type

Latex



Silicone



Natural Rubber



Plastic



Others

Foley Catheters Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg