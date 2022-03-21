DJ Ørsted completes onshore wind farm Haystack Wind in Nebraska

21-March-2022

Ørsted completes onshore wind farm Haystack Wind in Nebraska

The 298 MW wind farm is Ørsted's first onshore project using 5 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and brings the company's US onshore wind and solar capacity in operation above 3 GW.

Located in Wayne County, Nebraska, Haystack Wind utilises existing interconnection infrastructure in Southwest Power Pool (SPP) North from Ørsted's 230 MW onshore wind farm Plum Creek Wind, which is placed close by. Between the two projects, Ørsted has now invested over USD half a billion in the state of Nebraska. Haystack Wind becomes Ørsted's second operating project in Nebraska and its third operating project in the SPP market. The wind farm has a capacity of 298 MW and is contracted by power purchase agreements with Hormel Foods, Target, and PepsiCo. 'I'm proud that the team has been able to issue commercial operation to all three Haystack Wind offtakers on time despite industry-wide supply chain delays,' says Neil O'Donovan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore. He adds: 'The SPP market is important to our Onshore business, and now we have a total capacity of 631 MW in operation across Willow Creek, Plum Creek, and Haystack. That's enough to power almost 200,000 US homes.' Ørsted's onshore renewable platform has an ambition of reaching 17.5 GW globally in 2030 and currently has 3.4 GW installed capacity and 1.3 GW under construction in the US, Ireland, and the UK. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Kathrine Ejlskov + 45 99 55 10 23 katej@orsted.com Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Photo of Haystack Wind.pdf . Ørsted completes onshore wind farm Haystack Wind in Nebraska.pdf News Source: Ritzau

