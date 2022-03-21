Microsoft and Spotify technologists lead confirmed speaker list for the largest Umbraco conference of the year; Register here and follow @Codegarden on Twitter for updates

Codegarden,the largest conference of the year for the Umbraco content management system (CMS) community, returns to its international headquarters in Denmark June 15-17 as a hybrid event. After the success of last year's virtual conference, Codegarden will be in-person with both live and on-demand streaming of the interactive educational sessions, demonstrations, workshops, keynotes and networking events targeted at web developers, marketers and business owners alike.

Hundreds of Umbraco users and other interested parties are expected to attend Codegarden to learn the latest on Umbraco's family of user-friendly, flexible and robust CMS solutions. These solutions are at the core of the company's dynamic and scalable composable digital experience platform (DXP) that lets users choose 'best-of-breed' applications that best meet their needs.

"At Codegarden, you learn from the best, which is how tech conferences should be," said Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO, Umbraco. "In this year's hybrid event, industry experts from companies like Microsoft and Spotify will share the latest happenings-and best practices-in CMS, including the composable DXP that builds on our 'best-of-breed' approach. Equally important, though, is the opportunity Codegarden offers to renew friendships and make new ones, which is how tech should be-about people. We can't wait to welcome you back."

Experts from Microsoft, Spotify confirmed

Codegarden will include two educational tracks: technical/creative and business/commercial, with speakers from global companies and experts from the Umbraco community, which now numbers more than 220,000 worldwide.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

Scott Hunter , the VP director program management at Microsoft focused on Azure and .NET

Registration is open at https://codegarden.umbraco.com/. Follow @Codegarden for updates on speakers, their session, the networking events and the Umbraco Award nominations, which honor the best digital platforms built over the last year with Umbraco's solutions. (View the 2021 winners.)

About Umbraco

Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP). With more than 700,000 installations, Umbraco is one of the most deployed Web CMS on the Microsoft stack. It is in the top five most popular server applications, and among the 10 most popular open-source tools. The success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 90 employees, is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.

