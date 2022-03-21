The World AI Cannes Festival (WAICF) is the first global event dedicated exclusively to AI, to tech leaders who innovate in the field and to the economic, human and societal issues which will impact our lives in the very near future. For professionals, this event will be a chance to take stock of the current situation on their market, get to know the best experts and meet the decision-makers and executives of leading companies. On the last day of the event, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes will open its doors to the general public.

Two days dedicated to professionals

On Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15, Cannes will be the epicenter of the global AI ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs, opinion leaders, decision-makers and experts will come together to share, exchange and discover the AI of the future. Over 250 conferences, workshops and start-up pitches will take place within the Palais des Festivals complex. The full conference program and the list of speakers can be found on the WAICF website.

The most innovative tech leaders and start-ups to discover at the exhibition

WAICF will bring together the world's leading AI players (including IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Sensetime and Veritone), not to mention a whole host of pioneering start-ups. Over 120 exhibitors will showcase their latest technologies, solutions and services to thousands of professionals on the lookout for new tools to address their business challenges and boost their AI strategies.

The 'Cannes Neurons Awards' to reward outstanding projects

Divided into three categories Inclusive AI, Sustainable AI and Creative AI the 'Cannes Neurons Awards' will reward the most innovative AI projects of the moment.

The jury, the WAICF Honorary Committee made up of fourteen eminent personalities from the tech industry, has pre-selected two finalists per category, and the final will take place on Friday, April 15, 2022. The finalists will take it in turns to showcase their projects during 'battles', and the public will be able to vote live, electronically, to elect the winners.

A discovery day for the general public

On Saturday, April 16, WAICF will open its doors to the general public, becoming a hub of discovery, learning and reflection on AI. This day will give visitors a chance to discover five thematic zones. Each zone will feature a special area for demonstrations and immersive experiences. These zones, which will also be accessible on April 14 and 15, will present every-day innovations in the following areas:

Beauty/luxury/health/well-being

Sport

Human resources

Art culture

Environment

About the WAICF

The World AI Cannes Festival was born out of the desire to bring together businesses and individuals in Artificial Intelligence. Through a rich and diverse line up, attendees are invited to discover and understand the many ways in which artificial intelligence impacts our daily lives. The World AI Cannes Festival also presents a unique opportunity for businesses to be exposed to innovative ideas, novel information, and new findings. Businesses will be called to showcase their knowledge and experiences as well as to network with leading industry players and decision-makers.

