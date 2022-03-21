Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Partners with Uneeq to Launch Digital Human Technology

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR)

Tonner-One World has announced that it will become the first OTC publicly-traded company to use a digital human as an Investor Relations agent, through its partnership with Uneeq, a global developer of artificial intelligence.The digital human, affectionately known as Elizabeth, will provide users with detailed information and updates from company filings, reports, news, events, and more.

"Since this is the exact technology we will be selling to Municipal, County, State, and Federal Government partners, there is no better test case for deployment than to enhance our ability to communicate with shareholders, stated Charles Potter, Emerging Technology Consultant to the Company. "Through the power of artificial intelligence, Tonner-One World has made possible a dynamic where shareholders can get information, on-demand, any time of day or night from a friendly and engaging representative without the company incurring excessive labor costs," he added.

"At her core, Elizabeth will be exactly what every company that really cares about shareholders wants. She will always be available, she will give the right answers every time and she will only communicate information based on previously disclosed data, thus avoiding accidental or inaccurate information dissemination," said Corinda Joanne Melton, CEO. "With our real-time ability to input into Elizabeth's logic tree, the Company can quickly and effectively respond to news, information, and even some of the "false narratives" in social media that could lead to uniformed, negative sentiment in the marketplace for our company stock," she added.

To begin her learning process, Elizabeth will be deployed on Thursday, March 24, at 1 pm CST in a live test environment on the Tonner-One World website. At the time of launch, she will have a limited set of responses to specific questions but users will be encouraged to ask any relevant questions to assist in the development of her knowledge base. As Elizabeth functions in a real-world environment, she will learn from her interactions and as her virtual intellect begins to expand, she will become more engaging through the development of her own personality traits.

The company is inviting everyone to register for access to Elizabeth during beta testing by logging onto tonnerow.com/ir-agent.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

