Orthopedic Biomaterials Market size worth $ 29.41 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- Increasing the incidence of musculoskeletal ailments and chronic skeletal conditions, the increasing geriatric population, increasing rates of injuries related to accidents and sports are some the factor to lead the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market" By Material-Type (Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Polymers, Calcium Phosphate Cements), By Application (Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Orthobiologics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market size was valued at USD 13.13 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.41 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview

The increasing geriatric population, increasing incidences of musculoskeletal injuries, and increasing number of patients opting for knee replacement, construction, and other joint-related orthopedic methods are driving the market growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market. They are operated for joint replacements, spine implants, orthobiologics, and tissue fixation. As per the report of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 703 million people aged 65 or more are going to increase by 1.5 billion in the coming years.

Also, the increasing number of sports injuries, a growing number of trauma cases from an accident, and rising orthopedic surgeries like joint reconstruction joint arthroplasty are increasing the market demand of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market. However, the lack of compensation in developed and developing countries is restraining the market growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market.

The Covid 19 Pandemic in most industries worldwide has negatively impacted the market, which has disruptions experienced by the individual manufacturing and supply-chain functions in various preventive lockdowns and limitations implemented by government authorities in many countries.

Key Developments

On November 2019 , DiFusion obtained US FDA approval for Xiphos-ZF spinal interbody device, the first spinal implant invented from the biomaterial Zfuze.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CoorsTek Inc., CERADYNE, Straumann, Stryker, Kyocera Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, DJO Global Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market On the basis of Material-Type, Application, and Geography.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, By Material-Type

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses



Polymers



Calcium Phosphate Cements



Metal



Composites

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, By Application

Orthopedic Implants



Joint Replacement/Reconstruction



Orthobiologics



Viscosupplementation



Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

