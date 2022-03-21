Game-Based Learning Market to Reach USD 18120 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Game Based Learning Market is Segmented by Type (E-Learning Courseware, Social Games, Mobile Games, Online Audio and Video Content), by Application (Educational Institutions, Healthcare Organizations, Defense Organizations, Corporate Employee Training): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Education Category.

The global Game-based Learning market size is projected to reach USD 18120 Million by 2028, from USD 5715.2 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the game-based learning market:

Game-based learning is said to promote engagement and sustained motivation in learning for students. In the context of corporate learners, these games imitate real-world processes in various fields such as sales, training, and development, and allow employees to hone their skills in decision making, strategic thinking, problem-solving, market analysis, teamwork and

leadership, operations, and financial analysis. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the game-based learning market.

Furthermore, the game-based learning market is expected to grow as the trend toward online learning shifts. The recent COVID -19 outbreak has accelerated the move to online education.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-4M3625/Global_and_China_Game_based_Learning_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GAME-BASED LEARNING MARKET

The game-based learning market is expected to be driven by the need to improve student learning. Game-based learning is an active learning technique in which games are used to help students learn more effectively. Learning occurs as a result of playing the game, which encourages critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Game-based learning can be done with digital or non-digital games, and it can also include simulations that allow students to get a firsthand experience with the material.

The shift to online learning is expected to boost the game-based learning market. The ongoing pandemic caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has forced educators and institutions to adapt teaching strategies quickly, resulting in the closure of educational institutions at all levels, including high school and university students. As a result, educational institutions have been forced to switch to online learning. Game-based learning is being used to make online learning more interactive.

Furthermore, businesses spend a lot of money training employees, but they have a hard time remembering what they learned once they retire or leave. Machine learning is usually built into game-based training systems, allowing all colleagues, past and present, to benefit from the combined knowledge pool. Furthermore, game-based learning allows students to progress at their own pace, resulting in a more personalized learning experience. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the game-based learning market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4M3625/global-and-china-game-based-learning

GAME-BASED LEARNING MARKET SHARE

Based on application, Educational Institutions are expected to be the most lucrative segment. Students are motivated and engaged in game-based learning because it is unique. The immediate feedback that learners and educators receive as a result of the gaming procedure is an important feature that both learners and educators benefit from.

Due to the strict government standards and regulations framed for various industries, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. In terms of end-user adoption of game-based learning solutions, North America has been a very open and competitive market. It is the most advanced region in terms of implementing a based learning solution.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-4M3625/Global_and_China_Game_based_Learning_Market

Key Players:

LearningWare

BreakAway

Lumos Labs

com

Corporate Internet Games

Games2Train

HealthTap

RallyOn, Inc

MAK Technologies

SCVNGR

SimuLearn

Will Interactive.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-4M3625/Global_and_China_Game_based_Learning

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-4M3625&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Healthcare Gamification market size is projected to reach USD 6094 Million by 2027, from USD 892.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Gamification Software market size is projected to reach USD 25370 Million by 2027, from USD 5385.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Gamification in Education market size is projected to reach USD 4562.1 Million by 2028, from USD 999 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global online video platform in media and entertainment market size was USD 218 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 915 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.50% from 2018 to 2025.

- The global Social Gaming market size is projected to reach USD 31740 Million by 2028, from USD 13780 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global Corporate Game-Based Learning market size is projected to reach USD 432.5 Million by 2028, from USD 300.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Mobile Games market size is projected to reach USD 46160 Million by 2028, from USD 39240 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2028.

- Global Higher Education Game-based Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Enterprise Gamification Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- The global Virtual Classroom market size is projected to reach USD 16020 Million by 2027, from USD 8602.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global K12 Education Technology market size is projected to reach USD 56490 Million by 2026, from USD 11850 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2026.

- Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- In 2021, the global Private Tutoring market size will be USD 236 Million and it is expected to reach USD 391.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global elearning market size is projected to grow USD 370 Billion by 2026, from USD 226 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2026. The 2021 revenue of E-Learning in Japan is 1100.84 million USD.

- The global E-Learning Virtual Reality market size is projected to reach USD 300.3 Million by 2028, from USD 65 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2028.

- Global Academic E-Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

- The global Education ERP market size is projected to reach USD 15470 Million by 2027, from USD 8397.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Corporate elearning market size is projected to reach USD 37160.40 Million by 2026, from USD 17245.65 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.91% during 2020-2026.

- The global Education Technology and Smart Classroom market size is projected to reach USD 239900 Million by 2028, from USD 92870 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2028.

Click here to see related reports on Game-Based Learning Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg