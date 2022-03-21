Boundless Adventures, New York's favorite aerial adventure park, is kicking off the 2022 season with a fundraiser to provide much needed medical support in Ukraine, and elsewhere, through a charitable donation to Médecins Sans Frontières Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 26, Boundless Adventures sits on five acres of pristine wooded property on the campus of Purchase College in Westchester County and offers an experience like no other in New York. Boundless Adventures consists of 11 different courses, which allow people of all ages to challenge themselves and push their boundaries as they swing, balance, traverse, and zip-line through the treetops.

The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 2nd, between 6 pm and 11 pm. Tickets can be purchased for $50, and all proceeds will be donated to MSF. The park will be decorated with blue and yellow lights and Ukrainian music will be played for the enjoyment of all in attendance.

"The mission of Boundless Adventures is to provide a way for guests to feel boundless and see that there are no limits to what they can accomplish," said Lorrie Funtleyder, co-owner. "The Ukrainians have proven that they are already boundless. They will not succumb to tyranny, and they will fight for their freedom. Boundless Adventures is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people by providing financial assistance to improve access to healthcare during this difficult time."

MSF staff are on the ground in Ukraine assessing humanitarian needs, delivering urgent medical supplies, and providing training to hospitals on how to manage mass casualty incidents. Teams are preparing for a range of scenarios, experienced MSF emergency and specialist medical staff are entering Ukraine, and more will continue to arrive to support colleagues already working in the country.

Boundless Adventures is an eco-friendly park and the methods used to attach the different obstacles to the trees was developed with longevity and growth in mind. The design allows for minimum impact to the trees and allows for years of unrestricted future growth. We pride ourselves on accessibility and inclusivity.

Website: www.boundlessadventures.net

2022 Season Opening and Spring Break Hours:

March 26 June 17

Fridays 3pm-8pm

Saturdays Sundays 9am-8pm

April 11-15 9am-8pm Spring Break

Address:

Boundless Adventures

Purchase College

735 Anderson Hill Road

Purchase, NY

About Boundless Adventures

Boundless Adventures is a family-owned chain of aerial adventure parks located in New York, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin. Our mission is to empower and inspire people of all ages to challenge themselves both mentally and physically. Boundless Adventures Aerial Parks help build self-confidence and develop a sense of achievement.

Contacts:

Media

Brian Funtleyder: brian@boundlessadventures.net 914-305-2403