Montag, 21.03.2022
Breaking News! Turnaround durch starke Entwicklung!
21.03.2022 | 17:41
NEO Finance AB: Amended Articles of Association of NEO Finance, AB registered after the increase of the authorized capital

On 17 March 2022 amended Articles of Association NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter -
the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the
Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorized capital of the Company. 

Following the increase of the authorized capital of the Company, such capital
is equal to EUR 1 848 933,68 and is divided into 4 202 122 units of shares,
which grant 4 202 122 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.44. 



Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

