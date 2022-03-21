Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that its first patent application directed to robotic DSG has been allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, said: "Since its foundation, SpineGuard has pioneered the unique potential of employing its DSG guidance technology to secure and enhance surgical robots. Our latest innovation offers real-time feedback, without using X rays, by sensing information at the tip of the surgical tool directly in contact with tissue. This in turn enables the robot to detect possible errors versus the preoperative plan. A bone breach during drilling of a mis-located hole can result in severe damage to the surrounding nerves or blood vessels. SpineGuard's DSG technology can anticipate the breach early enough to allow for an automated stop of the surgical gesture. As demonstrated by a recent study presented at the SMISS congress, DSG technology can make robots more reliable, more accurate, and better performing. We are very pleased by the allowance of this application, which validates the innovative nature of our vision in robotics, developed in collaboration with Sorbonne's ISIR lab. It constitutes a major asset in the context of our strategic discussions with potential industry partners to exploit DSG technology in the first market worldwide for robotic orthopedic surgery.

Since its inception, SpineGuard has developed and maintains a significant IP portfolio including 16 patent families, totaling 79 patents and applications as well as 3 trademarks, in the major geographies such as Europe, USA and China.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Nineteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer:

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

