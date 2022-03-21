Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Turnaround durch starke Entwicklung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRD8 ISIN: US4212981009 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.03.22
18:15 Uhr
17,840 US-Dollar
+0,300
+1,71 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYWARD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYWARD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAYWARD HOLDINGS
HAYWARD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAYWARD HOLDINGS INC17,840+1,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.