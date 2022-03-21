The Chinese module manufacturer said it will now start preparation of the appeal to The Supreme Court of the Netherlands and the European Court.From pv magazine Germany Chinese module manufacturer Longi announced its intention to challenge the recent decision with which the court of appeal in The Hague, the Netherlands, has decided to extend the preliminary cross-border injunction against its Dutch subsidiary Longi (Netherlands) Trading B.V. in the patent dispute with South Korea-based panel maker Hanwha Q Cells. "Longi is very disappointed about this judgement and starts preparation of appeal ...

