MTEchX Inc.: Nanofiber Giant MTECHX and Leading Business Consultant DYNAMIC To Agree on Technical and Business Collaboration Between UAE and JAPAN

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / M-TEchX, one of the largest companies specializing in nanotechnology in Japan, announces that a comprehensive technical and commercial agreement has been signed with Mr. Hasan Mohamed Gholoom AlKhoori, founder and CEO of Dynamic Facilities Management and Consultancy, which is one of the most important consulting firms. Advances in technological knowledge and its strong relationships and reputation in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East, and also for being one of the leading companies in event management, operations and consultancy related to developing and managing projects and companies, defining their strategies and opening new horizons for huge projects in the Middle East and globally.

The framework will be for Dynamic to manage M-TEchX's conferences and facilities, develop its projects, develop strategies, and build its relationship with government and private institutions.

Dynamic will also be a key partner in bringing this innovative technology and knowledge transfer from Japan to the UAE and the Middle East and its development.

M-TEchX, along with Dynamic, have agreed to support the policies, strategies and future vision of Japan and the United Arab Emirates by implementing the following:

For the purpose of facilitating contracting matters or discussions between governmental or semi-governmental institutions and private companies, Mr. Hasan Mohamed Gholoom AlKhoori - Founder and CEO of Dynamic Facilities Management and Consultancy was authorized as a M-TEchX spoke-person in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East. Transfer of knowledge of Japanese innovations to the UAE, such as nanofiber technology successfully developed by M-TEchX in Japan and showcased at Dubai Expo 2020, and many more. Formation of a new department with M-TEchX. This department is specialized in supporting inventors and inventions locally and globally. Dynamic company will be the responsible of managing the contractual aspects and defining the department strategies and marketing the inventions, as well selecting and appointing the committee responsible for selecting inventions and innovations, with the full support of M-TEchX. M-TEchX products that the company specializes in and many more in the future will be manufactured in the United Arab Emirates, and all these products will be exported from the United Arab Emirates to the world if support and facilities are provided by the government of the United Arab Emirates.

This partnership will enhance the strengths of Japan, which is considered a leader in innovation and credibility, and the United Arab Emirates, which is considered globally as the leading country in everything related to global business and facilities for entrepreneurs and the adoption of innovation and ideas, and that it is the most stable country in the region in all respects scientific, life and practical, and therefore the full support will be provided by M-TEchX and Dynamic in forming a commercial bridge between businessmen and entrepreneurs in Japan and the UAE in all sectors.

M-TEchX and Dynamic Facilities Management and Consultancy would like to express their gratitude to Ms. Eva Dobos and Mr. Szuhrab Al-Obaidi for their professionalism, and how they built the relationship between the two companies and created the bridge that brought together two cultures which is of course the result of 20 years of experience working in the GCC and Middle East.

