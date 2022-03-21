Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

To support this stage of this application, the company has engaged CannDelta Inc., a scientific and regulatory consulting company based in Toronto, Canada to assist with the review currently under way by Health Canada's Controlled Substance Division.

The Company has also engaged Orion GMP Solutions to support the regulatory process with the design of a GMP compliant facility. Orion GMP is a leader in regulatory consulting for the controlled substances, cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors.

The two firms have collaborated to develop a regulatory plan, design and security plan for the proposed GMP compliant research and development facility, submitted along with the Dealer's License application.

Mr. Bruce Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are pleased to be in the late stages of the review process and are very confident that we will progress quickly with the assistance from CannDelta and Orion GMP Solutions."

"The projects that Nirvana has under way have the potential of making a meaningful difference for people and communities struggling because of addiction issues, the licensed facility will accelerate our research and development projects."

About Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelic space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibin derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

