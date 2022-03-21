Lenny's Holdings, LLC: Lennys Grill and Subs Celebrates National Cheesesteak Day

Triple Points on Every Purchase March 24

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Lennys Grill and Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs and authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is celebrating its best-selling sandwich on National Cheesesteak Day March 24 by gifting rewards points.

Rewards members will receive triple points for any purchase made on March 24.

"The Philly Cheesesteak has always been a customer favorite at Lennys. It is America's most iconic sandwich and a legacy item that has been a staple on our menu since our first store opened in 1998," said Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff.

"However, while the Philly is still a top-selling sandwich, our menu has evolved into a broad offering to accommodate any dietary need as well as variety of flavor options. As such, in celebrating National Cheesesteak Day, we want to include all purchases to reward our customers for dining at Lennys on March 24."

Lennys Rewards program members earn points for every purchase, which are redeemable for free food. For more information or to join, visit www.lennys.com/rewards.

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Since 1998, our focus has remained the same-good food with a great experience-as your neighborhood sandwich shop. This means never skipping on quality or quantity. That's why at Lennys, we're proud to serve handcrafted deli subs and made-to-order authentic cheesesteaks piled high with freshly sliced premium meats and cheeses on bread that is baked fresh every day in our restaurants. For more information on Lennys Grill & Subs, visit www.lennysfranchise.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @lennyssubs and Twitter at @lennyssubs.

