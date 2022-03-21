Anzeige
GROUPE GORGE: Full year 2021 results: strong growth in results and pursuit of the strategic refocusing

Groupe Gorgé has taken major steps in the strategic refocusing and simplification of its activities in 2021. Following the distribution of most of its Prodways Group shares to its shareholders, Groupe Gorgé today announces plans to withdraw from its technical doors activity for the nuclear sector. The company's transformation will continue in 2022 with the acquisition of iXblue in order to create a French technological champion. These operations, combined with the strong growth in the results of the Drones & Systems division, are transforming the company's profitability profile

  • Further important steps in the strategic refocusing
  • Distribution of most of the stake in Prodways Group at the end of 2021;
  • Project to withdraw from the technical doors business for the nuclear sector (subsidiary Baumert), now classified as "discontinued operations";
  • Combination of ECA and iXblue, scheduled for 2022, to create a world-class player in advanced technologies for critical applications.
  • A transformed profitability profile
  • Organic revenue growth of +21% compared to 2020;
  • Current EBITDA margin of 17%, up +7 pts compared to 2020 in the former scope;
  • Net income of €46 million, largely driven by the capital gain recognized on the Prodways Group shares.
  • Drones & Systems: a growth driver
  • Ramp-up in revenues: +20% in 2021
  • Strong growth in current EBITDA of +49%, reflecting a margin of 21%.
  • An improved extra-financial performance
  • Gaïa rating: Groupe Gorgé ranks 12th in its category thanks to a + 8 points improvement in its rating, with progress in all areas.

Major progress in strategic refocusing

Initiated in 2018, the strategy of refocusing the Group's activities began with the disposal of certain subsidiaries in the Engineering & Protection Systems division positioned in highly cyclical sectors (automotive, Oil & Gas): sale of AI Group in 2018, followed by CIMLEC in 2019 and Van Dam in 2020. An important step in this refocusing was then taken in 2020 with the reinforcement in the Drones & Systems division, thanks to the merger with ECA, which is now owned at 100% by Groupe Gorgé.

The simplification of the group continued in 2021 with the achievement of new milestones.



Groupe Gorgé distributes most of its Prodways Group shares to its shareholders

In December 2021, Groupe Gorgé distributed most of its shares in Prodways Group, a leading player in 3D printing, to its shareholders, representing 50.6% of the capital of its subsidiary. Prodways Group is now deconsolidated and classified as "discontinued operations". This operation has enabled Groupe Gorgé to take a major step forward in its simplification, and the company now benefits from increased lisibility and a better profile on the stock markets.

In addition, the transaction generated a €44 million capital gain, which is recorded in net income for the year 2021.



Withdrawal from the technical doors business for the nuclear sector

Groupe Gorgé announces today that it plans to withdraw from the manufacturing and installation of technical doors for the nuclear sector, carried out by its subsidiary Baumert. This new step in the simplification process is in line with the company's strategy of withdrawing from less technology-intensive activities in order to strengthen its position in high-tech markets. This division achieves virtually no synergies with the group's other activities and has been experiencing difficulties for several years. The prospects for the construction of new reactors in France are not expected to generate revenues before 2028.

The plan to withdraw from this activity, which is a negative contributor to earnings, materially strengthens Groupe Gorgé's profitability profile. The details of this withdrawal will be communicated as soon as the project is sufficiently advanced.



Combination between ECA Group and iXblue: emergence of a French technology champion

On March 10, 2021, Groupe Gorgé entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of iXblue to acquire 100% of the company's capital.

This major strategic project marks a turning point in the history of Groupe Gorgé and will create a world-class player in cutting-edge technologies for critical applications, notably in the defense, space and maritime sectors. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and could be completed in approximately 3 to 6 months.

More information is available in the dedicated press release (link).

The progress made in refocusing the activities demonstrates the ability of the teams to rapidly and successfully execute the strategic plan. Thanks to this transformation, Groupe Gorgé benefits from improved clarity and a significantly better profitability profile. The clear focus on the Drones & Systems business (through ECA Group), which represents 80% of current EBITDA in 2021, positions Groupe Gorgé as a recognized specialist in the field of autonomous robotics and integrated system.




2021 results: a transformed profitability profile

(in €million)20212020
restated1		2020
published		Change €m
2021 vs
2020 restated		Change %
(organic)
Revenues178,3150,9231,1+27,4+18%
(org.: +21%)
Current EBITDA230,223,124,1+7,0+30%
Current EBITDA margin (%)16,9%15,3%10,4%+1,6 ptsn.a.
Income from ordinary activities215,410,32,5+5,1+50%
Operating income14,211,0-9,0+3,2+29%
Financial result-2,5-0,9-1,7-1,6-
Tax-3,2-1,10,2-2,1-
Net income from discontinued activities38,3-20,6-1,0+58,9-
Net income46,9-11,5-11,5+58,4-
Net income in group share46,2-5,8-5,8+52,0-

The various operations linked to the group's refocusing make it necessary to restate the results of the previous year to ensure comparison with those of the year 2021. The main impacts are the classification as discontinued operations following:

  • The distribution of Prodways Group shares, which results in its deconsolidation and the recognition of an exceptional income.
  • The treatment of the technical doors activity in the nuclear sector as an activity held for sale.

+21% organic revenue growth.


Groupe Gorgé achieved consolidated revenues of €178 million in 2021, excluding discontinued operations (subsidiaries Prodways Group and Baumert). This increase of +18% on a comparable consolidation basis and +21% on an organic basis is the combined result of:

  • The sustained growth momentum of the Drones & Systems business, up by +20% in 2021, reflecting:
  • Successes in the naval sector, where the Group enjoys major competitive advantages and which now accounts for 70% of this division's revenues: +40% growth.
  • Consolidation of leadership in on-board equipment for the aerospace sector (about 20% of revenues): +6% growth.
  • The decline in revenues in other activities, particularly industrial, (about 10% of revenues) still marked by limited investments in the aerospace sector: -24% of revenues.
  • The return to growth in the Engineering & Protection Systems division: +17% in 2021.

More details are available in the dedicated press release of February 23, 2022 (link).




Profits increasing in absolute terms and as a percentage

Groupe Gorgé has generated a current EBITDA of €30 million in 2021, up +30% year-on-year. This performance represents a current EBITDA margin of 17%, a new record for the group. This level achieved represents an increase of +1.6 pt in continuing activities and +6.5 pts compared to 2020 under the previous consolidation scope. This significant improvement is explained by the strategic refocusing on a growing, high-margin division and the withdrawal from less profitable activities:

  • The Drones & Systems division achieved €24 million in current EBITDA in 2021, up +49%. Its current EBITDA margin stands at 21%, a record level for over 10 years.
  • The withdrawal from certain activities in the Engineering & Protection Systems division, which had a negative impact on current EBITDA.
  • The deconsolidation of Prodways Group, whose margins have improved but remain below the group average.

As a result, the group generated an income from ordinary activities of €15.4 m, up +€5 million compared to 2020.

After taking into account exceptional costs of €1.2m (exceptional depreciation and amortization), operating income stands at €14.2 million.

As a consequence, Groupe Gorgé generated record net income of €46 million in 2021 in group share, including the €44 million capital gain recorded on the distribution of Prodways shares in December 2021, partly reduced by the negative contribution of Baumert.



2021 results by division

In € millionFY2020FY2021Variation
Drones & SystemsRevenues96,2115,3+19,9%
Current EBITDA16,124,0+49,3%
Current EBITDA margin (%)16,7%20,8%+4,1 pts
Income from ordinary activities7,011,8+4,8 M€
Engineering & Protection SystemsRevenues54,864,0+16,8%
Current EBITDA7,24,9-31,8%
Current EBITDA margin (%)13,2%7,7%-5,5 pts
Income from ordinary activities4,23,0-1,3 M€



Drones & Systems (through ECA Group): +49% current EBITDA

The improvement in profits in the Drones & Systems division is the result of:

  • The ramp-up in revenues, notably due to the successful execution of the BENL program;
  • The good cost control demonstrated by ECA Group teams and the resizing of the on-board equipment activity, pulling the division's profitability upwards.
  • The negative impact in 2021 of the new AMR activity (Autonomous Mobile Robot). The commercialization started during 2021 and is expected to ramp up.



Engineering & Protection Systems: +27% current EBITDA on an organic basis

Following the divestments of Van Dam in 2020 and of Baumert in progress, this division now comprises Consulting in Engineering & Technology and Fire Protection, with active (sprinklers, water mist, fire networks, etc.) and passive (fire doors, partitions and glass) protection solutions.

Revenue growth of +17%, and +26% on an organic basis, was driven by the continued development of the consulting in engineering, with an increase in the number of employees and in the number of assignments in progress. The good performance of the fire protection business is also contributing to revenue growth in 2021.

The contribution to current EBITDA from this division reached €4.9 m this year, compared with €7.2 m in 2020. This decline is explained by a capital gain on the disposal of an asset (sale of the Van Dam company) that was recognized in 2020. On an organic basis and restated for this capital gain, current EBITDA is up 27%, in line with the growth in revenues.



Significant progress in extra-financial performance

Groupe Gorgé has made significant progress in its ESG policy in all three areas of Environment, Social and Governance. This improvement has been rewarded by an increase of 8 points in the Gaïa Rating with a score of 78/100 at the end of the company's latest evaluation.

As a result of this improvement, Groupe Gorgé has been included for the first time in the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index for Small & MidCaps, which distinguishes the 70 most virtuous French SMEs in terms of extra-financial performance. The company is one of the 9 new entrants to the index and ranks 12th in its category3.

This progress is expected to continue in the coming years thanks to the setting of targeted objectives and the growing involvement of all Groupe Gorgé teams, supported by the Board of Directors.



Dividend

On December 22, 2021, Groupe Gorgé paid an exceptional dividend to its shareholders in the form of a distribution in kind of Prodways Group shares. This distribution represented an amount of €4.11 per Groupe Gorgé share. Following this significant distribution, Groupe Gorgé will propose to the Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2022 that no ordinary dividend be paid for the 2021 financial year. This decision is made in the context of the operation of rapprochement between ECA Group and iXblue, the financing of which mobilizes the group's resources, thus avoiding a capital increase and dilution for shareholders.




Upcoming events

An event to present the merger between ECA Group and iXBlue to the financial community will take place on April 6, 2022 at 9:00 am. Groupe Gorgé will take the opportunity to answer questions from analysts and investors regarding the 2021 annual results and growth prospects.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €202 million in 2021.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Claire Riffaud
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
criffaud@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr




Appendices

Consolidated income statement

(in thousands of euros)202120204
Revenue178 273150 913
Capitalized production11 5697 899
Inventories and work in progress(1 907)2 086
Other income from operations8 1855 151
Purchases and external charges(84 003)(77 177)
Personnel expenses(82 294)(68 197)
Tax and duties(1 898)(1 862)
Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (net of reversals)(14 784)(12 870)
Other operating income and expenses2 2534 329
Income from ordinary activities15 39410 271
Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies--
Non-recurring items in operating income(1 166)776
operating income14 22811 047
Interest on gross debt(2 293)(990)
Interest on cash and cash equivalents423
net borrowing cost (a)(2 289)(967)
Other financial income (b)173394
Other financial expense (c)(347)(285)
financial income and expenses (d=a+b+c)(2 463)(858)
Income tax(3 179)(1 066)
net income from continuing operations8 5869 123
Net income from discontinued operations38 286(20 634)
consolidated net income46 871(11 510)
INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDER46 208(5 811)
INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS663(5 700)
Average number of shares17 218 32113 524 747



Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in thousands of euros)202120205
net income from continuing operations8 5869 123
Accruals10 30615 199
Capital gains and losses on disposals13(8 520)
Group share of income of equity-accounted companies00
Cash flow from operations (before neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes)18 90415 803
Expense for net debt2 289967
Tax expense3 1791 066
cash flow (after neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes)24 37217 835
Tax paid(1 448)(1 560)
Change in working capital requirements(34 752)25 002
net cash flow from operating activities (a)(11 827)41 277
Investing activities
Payments/acquisition of intangible assets(12 799)(13 727)
Payments/acquisition of property, plant and equipment(12 493)(4 062)
Proceeds/disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets207 143
Payments/acquisition & Proceeds/disposal of non-current financial assets(66)124
Net cash inflow/outflow on the acquisition/disposal of subsidiaries-(729)
net cash flow from investing activities (B)(25 338)(11 251)
Financing activities
Capital increase or contributions--
Dividends paid to parent company shareholders(5 509)(4 319)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests(360)(1 484)
Other equity transactions(3 213)(32 654)
Proceeds from borrowings118 47634 458
Repayment of borrowings(83 150)(12 600)
Cost of net debt(1 811)(896)
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C)24 433(17 494)
cash flow generated by continuing operations (d = a+b+c)(12 732)12 531
Cash flow generated by discontinued operations(8 253)9 116
Effects of exchange rate changes(20 985)21 647
Effects of exchange rate changes of the year16(18)
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the year57 85746 839
Restatement of cash and cash equivalents cash equivalents at the end of the year(2 308)(1 495)
cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year42 83557 857




Consolidated balance sheet - Assets

(in thousands of euros)31/12/202131/12/2020
non-current assets116 244169 696
Goodwill 23 79263 245
Other intangible assets 34 17241 371
Property, plant and equipment 38 35547 038
Investments in affiliated companies 51 139
Other financial assets 18 54312 090
Deferred tax assets 1 3784 813
Other non-current assets--
current assets203 565259 300
Net inventories 23 00333 400
Net trade receivables 43 75744 443
Contract assets 63 18963 393
Other current assets 17 11521 334
Tax receivables payable 13 37514 061
Other current financial assets 2172
Cash and cash equivalents 42 90982 668
Assets held for sale32 751-
total assets352 560428 996



Bilan consolidé - Passif

(in thousands of euros)31/2/202131/12/2020
equity attributable to owner of the parent59 30094 887
Stakes attributable to non-controlling interests5 00131 401
Non-current liabilities107 35589 389
Long-term provisions 5 2247 978
Long-term liabilities - portion due in more than one year 86 69660 304
Lease liabilities - portion due in more than one year 11 97218 187
Other financial liabilities 3 1382 133
Deferred tax liabilities 150447
Other non-current liabilities 175341
current liabilities148 643213 319
Short-term provisions 4 8818 810
Long-term liabilities - portion due in less than one year 41 11454 357
Lease liabilities - portion due in less than one year 3 2795 945
Operating payables 32 84349 529
Contract liabilities 22 50438 749
Other current liabilities 43 78055 423
Tax liabilities payable 242506
Liabilities held for sale32 260-
total liabilities352 560428 996




Definitions of alternative performance indicators

  • Current EBITDA: Operating income before "depreciation, amortization and provisions", "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".
  • Income from ordinary activities: Operating income before "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".
  • Net Debt : Net debt excluding lease liabilities resulting from the application of IFRS 16 and including the value of treasury stock.

1 2020 income statement adjusted for the contributions of Prodways Group and Baumert, reclassified in application of IFRS 5 concerning discontinued operations.

2 See glossary in the appendix for a definition of alternative performance indicators.

3 Category of evaluated companies with sales between €150 and €500 million, i.e. 85 companies

4 Restated 2020 figures

5 2020 restated for discontinued operations and a change in presentation of the costs of obtaining contracts restated as an intangible asset (in acquisition of fixed assets and in amortization) and no longer in the WCR.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWdpYsppamuVxp1vYsiXnGhpZpqUxGLHbmqVnGielJqVnGljm2tlnJyeZnBkm2lo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73642-cp_groupe-gorge-fy-2021_en.pdf

