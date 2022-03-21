CopperBank Resources Corp.: CopperBank Announces Mailing of Materials for Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE: CBK) is pleased to announce the mailing of materials to shareholders entitled to vote at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 19, 2022 at 9:00am PST in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

The Meeting is being held, inter alia, to elect directors for the ensuing year and to consider a change in the name of the Company to "Faraday Copper Ltd."

Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting if they were shareholders at the close of business on March 11, 2022. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in and listen to the presentation, vote and submit questions during the Meeting by visiting the following URL: meetnow.global/MF67T2F.

Election of Directors

Gianni Kovacevic, Giulio Bonifacio and Tony Ricci are not standing for re-election as directors of the Company. Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented: "I would like to thank all three directors for their stewardship of the Company, the assets they assembled, and their foresight in what the projects offer in an increasingly electrified and decarbonised world. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

"I am very excited to announce the new slate of directors that we have put before our shareholders for consideration as they bring the experience, skill sets and relationships to assist my team in moving the projects forward and up the value-curve."

The following table summarizes the slate of directors up for election at the Meeting, offices presently held with the Company, id applicable, and their relevant experience over the last five years:

Name, Office Presently Held with the Company (if applicable) Relevant Experience

(last five years) Paul Harbidge Director, President and Chief Executive Officer President, CEO and Director of the Company; Former President, CEO and Director of GT Gold Corp; former Senior Vice President of Exploration, Goldcorp Inc. Russell Ball Director and Chair Former CEO and Director of Calibre Mining Corp; Former CFO and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of Goldcorp Inc. Director of Trevali Mining Corporation and Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Alan Wilson Director Former International Exploration Manager, Grupo Antofagasta Minerals. Director and Chief Geologist, Geo Aqua Consultants; Director of Heliostar Metals Ltd Katherine Arnold N/A Owner/Member of Next Plan, LLC; Former Director and Vice President of Environment, Rosemont Copper, Hudbay Minerals - Arizona Business Unit Randy Engel N/A Former Executive Vice President of Strategic Development, Newmont Mining Corporation Robert Doyle N/A Former CFO of Pan American SilverCorp; Director of Maverix Metals Inc. Audra Walsh N/A Former CEO of Minas Aguas Tenidas, S.A.U.; Director of Argonaut Gold Inc. and Calibre Mining Corp

Name Change

The purpose of the name change is to better reflect (i) that the Company is not a "bank" of copper assets, and (ii) the Company's strategy to technically advance its assets in alignment with the global shift towards electrification and decarbonisation.

The proposed name is an ode to the English scientist, Michael Faraday, who discovered the founding principles of the modern-day battery. Specifically, the concept comes from his use of copper as a primary conductor in the invention of the electromagnetic rotary device.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBK".

For additional information please contact:

Paul Harbidge President and CEO

Phone: +1-778-987-2761

E-mail: pharbidge@copperbankcorp.com

Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

