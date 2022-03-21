Mynaric AG: Mynaric Receives $36 Million Order from Northrop Grumman

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) has today entered into a definitive agreement with Northrop Grumman for delivery of optical communication terminals in the framework of a U.S. government space program led by the Space Development Agency. The contract with an initial value of $36 million foresees payment milestones throughout 2022, 2023 and 2024 and product deliveries mostly in 2023 and 2024.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit mynaric.com.

SOURCE: Mynaric

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694036/Mynaric-Receives-36-Million-Order-from-Northrop-Grumman