The Smiley Company announces a series of global activations for International Day of Happiness in support of the United Nations "2022 HAPPINESS FOR ALL, UKRAINE" campaign

Timed to International Day of Happiness on March 20, The Smiley Company unveiled a series of large-scale projections around the world featuring the iconic smiley logo in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The projections are in support of the United Nations International Day of Happiness "2022 Happiness for All, Ukraine" initiative and serve to call attention to and honor the bravery and resilience of the people of Ukraine.

To celebrate International Day of Happiness, The Smiley Company unveiled a series of large-scale projections around the world, including New York City and Los Angeles, featuring the iconic smiley logo in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Sunday, March 20, 2022 in New York. The projections are in support of the United Nations International Day of Happiness "2022 Happiness for All, Ukraine" initiative and serve to call attention to and honor the bravery and resilience of the people of Ukraine. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for The Smiley Company.)

Smiley is also donating to various humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine and is using its platform, The Smiley Movement, to further raise awareness and share resources for ways to donate to the Ukraine effort.

Smiley's message of empathy and support for Ukraine illuminated buildings in key cities throughout the world, including New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Rome and Sydney.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, International Day of Happiness aims to remind people around the world that actions matter and each person can help build a more compassionate world, wherever they are. Since its inception 50 years ago, Smiley's mission is to spread good news to demonstrate the immense power in a smile through the spread of positivity, good news and optimism around the world.

Pursuing Smiley's goal to make the world a happier, kinder, more conscious place, Smiley Movement is a non-profit to inspire positive change in society while addressing urgent societal and environmental problems. Smiley Movement provides a cross-media platform of news, videos, events and awards that connect the non-profit sector to the broader public to enlighten minds and empower people to take positive action.

Read more global solidarity and humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as ways to donate here: https://smileymovement.org/

Take the time to smile and stand as a force for good.

About The Smiley Company:

Created in 1972, by French journalist Franklin Loufrani to spread feel-good news, the Smiley TRADEMARK/BRAND would go on to become one of the most important icons in graphic design, bringing people together through a creative message that spreads positivity and putting social and emotional learning at the top of the agenda. Smiley is a universal counter culture icon with a message of positivity that has influenced generations across the globe. Reinvented and redefined by generations of activists, artists and creators, Smiley continues to thrive and influence future generations.

In 1996 Nicolas Loufrani, son of Franklin, took the helm whilst the world was in the midst of the digital revolution and saw a huge opportunity to bring Smiley into the digital world. Nicolas created a whole new way of communicating, using a variety of facial expressions on the original Smiley to convey emotions. His emoticons are now used by everyone around the world every day.

Today, The Smiley Company is one of the world's top global licensing enterprises that extends across fashion and homewares, through to food and beverage and continues to embrace collaboration as an opportunity to spread this important message. For 2022 Smiley will bring back its original message of 'Take the Time to Smile' which is still as relevant as ever, by spreading this positive message through global activations, brand collaborations and feel good experiences. More than an icon, brand and lifestyle, Smiley is a spirit and philosophy and a reminder of how powerful a smile can be.

