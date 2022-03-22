For wallstreet:online AG, the past fiscal year brought new records despite a slowdown in the boom of general stock trading. Thus, almost all issued group targets were surpassed. In terms of assets under management, the Company also rose to become by far the largest neobroker operator in Germany with more than EUR 8.8 billion. The internal targets for the current year 2022 are also ambitious. A new era is now to begin with Smartbroker 2.0. After the recent turbulence in the wake of the Ukraine conflict and the correction of the overall market, the wallstreet:online share lost significantly. This results in attractive long-term entry opportunities.

