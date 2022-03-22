Australian redox flow battery manufacturer Redflow's push into the United States market has received a major boost with the company announcing it will work with California-based biowaste technology firm Anaergia on the installation of a solar and 5.5-6MWh battery energy storage solution.From pv magazine Australia Queensland-based zinc-bromine flow battery maker Redflow announced on Wednesday it had signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Anaergia subsidiary SoCal Biomenthane to collaborate on the installation of a fully wrapped solar and 5.5-6.0MWh battery storage solution at its biomethane ...

