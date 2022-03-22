Electric mobility subscription company Dance announces €20 million in debt financing, welcomes additional individual equity investors on the heels of international expansion

After revealing new ebike and emopeds, Dance continues its growth trajectory with additional funding to expand its subscription service

BERLIN - March 22, 2022 - Shortly after announcingits entry into two new countries and unveiling additional products, electric mobility subscription company Danceraised €20 million in debt financing by Silicon Valley-based TriplePoint Capital. This latest financing brings the company's total funding to €56 million. The proceeds will be used to power Dance's continued expansion and growth as it brings its full-service ebike and emoped membership to more cities. In addition, the company continues to attract well known individual investors excited about Dance's strategy and growth prospects, including:

Lavinia Errico, cofounder of Equinox, a leading American luxury and lifestyle fitness company

Tina Müller, CEO of Douglas, the leading premium beauty group in Europe

Michelle You, Founder and CEO of Supercritical, software that enables people to footprint, reduce, and offset their climate impact

Erin & Blixa Bargeld, Einstürzende Neubauten

They join existing investors like will.i.am, Maisie Williams and Chance the Rapper. "We are on a mission to make cities around the world more livable by inspiring people to choose more sustainable, healthy and joyful ways to move," said Tobias Jordan, chief financial officer at Dance. "By tapping into the various sources of funding available to us, we can efficiently expand our portfolio and geographical reach as we continue to build our full-service mobility membership," added Jordan. "What makes Dance different is that we provide the benefits of owning an ebike or emoped without the hassle," said Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss, Dance cofounder and CEO. "Our research shows the majority of Europeans recognize that ebikes and emopeds can replace a car commute and can benefit the environment; a flexible, full-service option like Dance can compel more people to try more sustainable travel," Quidenus-Wahlforss added.

To learn more about Dance, which is currently live in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, please visit dance.co. To learn more about its Dance for Business offering, which provides companies a way to offer employees a convenient, sustainable transportation benefit, please visit dance.co/business. The company is rolling out its service in Vienna and Paris in spring 2022.

