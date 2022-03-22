Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF)("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotech company actively working on accelerating scientific discoveries and products development against cancer, is pleased to provide an overview of its current research and development progress in various cancer activities.

In Q1 of 2022, Defence has signed an agreement with the Advanced Therapies Facilities (ATF) - GMP Unit of The University of Birmingham - for the preparation of its Dendritic Cell vaccine AccuVAC-D001M in accordance with EU GMP. This is the final step for submission to the MHRA in preparation for its Phase I Clinical Trial against melanoma planned for Q4 of 2022.

Defence is also advancing, at a fast pace, its ADC program against breast cancer. In vitro as well as in vivo studies on animals are currently being conducted using various Accum-linked trastuzumab products to treat HER2-positive breast cancer. Defence's lead ADC will be then tested under GLP standards prior to initiate a Phase I Trial against breast cancer. In addition, the Curie Institute (Paris, France) is currently evaluating the therapeutic efficacy of AccumTM-T-DM1 ADC in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of breast cancer, including in 3 HER2+ and in 1 triple-negative PDX.

Defence is also developing its own protein-based cervical cancer vaccine using the E6 and E7 oncoproteins modified to contain the AccumTM moiety. The objective is to develop a "two in one" vaccine suitable for both prophylactic and therapeutic use. This novel vaccine will be the first of its kind as it can protect from cervical cancer while being capable of inducing regression of pre-established tumors. The complete results on this study are expected by the end of April/May of 2022 and will be announced when completed. The lead vaccine formulation will then be tested under GLP studies prior to a Phase I Trial against cervical cancer.

Finally, Defence is currently pursuing its progress on the AccuTOX program through its GLP studies with Eurofins Advinus. In parallel, all documentation required for the submission of its clinical application to Health Canada are ongoing in order to initiate a phase I Trial using AccuTOX against multiple cancer indications.

As U.S. President Joe Biden recently mentioned in reference to his Cancer Moonshot Program, "Let's end cancer as we know it and focus on prevention."

"Defence Therapeutics is well positioned to prevent cancer with its versatile technology: a solution looking for a cancer to prevent and to treat. The best way to cure cancers, is primary prevention. With all our cancer programs in development, Defence is in a strong position to truly make a difference. We are focussing on prevention and to improving the efficacy of any existing and new treatments against any type of cancers," said Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics Inc.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117541