The Japanese conglomerate joined Solliance's program for the development of roll-to-roll manufacturing processes aimed at large scale production of flexible perovskite solar cells.Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has joined the European Solliance Solar Research (Solliance), a consortium based in the Netherlands that specializes in the development of flexible thin-film photovoltaic technologies. Panasonic joined, in particular, a program for the development of roll-to-roll manufacturing processes aimed at large scale production of flexible perovskite solar cells. "Research will be carried ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...