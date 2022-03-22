JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers debuts as JLT France at SITL 2022

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at SITL 2022,

JLT Mobile Computers debutsas JLT France at SITL 2022

Affirming its long-standing commitment to SITL this year under the new JLT France brand, one-stop-shop provider of high-end rugged Android and Windows computers presents durable and unified IT solutions to help French warehouse and distribution center operators boost productivity.

Växjö, Sweden / Le Rheu, France, 22March2022 * * * JLTMobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments and long-standing SITL exhibitor, is proud to demonstrate its increased ability to serve the French logistics industry under its new JLT France brand at SITL 2022. Visitors to the JLT France booth E105 in Hall 6 will be greeted by a full spectrum of high-end rugged mobile computing solutions, all geared to helping French warehouse and distribution center operators simplify their IT setup, ensure reliable uptime, and boost productivity.

The highlight at the JLT France booth is the acclaimed JLT6012seriesof vehicle-mount warehouse computers, which now comprises a fully-rugged Android forklift terminal - the JLT6012A- in addition to the already highly popular JLT6012 unit which supports Windows. Engineered to merge professional-grade rugged computer hardware with Android's simplicity, familiarity, and ease of use, the JLT6012A addresses the rapidly increasing demand for Android in the French warehousing and logistics industry.

"Built from the ground up for highest reliability and certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new JLT6012A Android 10-based forklift computer is the solution many French warehousing operators have long been waiting for to be able to deploy a unified operating system across their entire enterprise IT," comments Philippe Briantais, Managing Director of JLT Mobile Computers France, SAS. "The French warehouse industry relies on tough, durable vehicle-mount computers as well as handhelds. To have Android run on both types of systems is invaluable as it cuts down on cost, complexity, and training."

Also on display at SITL will be JLT's other vehicle-mounts, the company's broad lineup of rugged handheld and rugged tablet computersas well as barcode scannersthat make JLT a one-stop-shop provider for all rugged mobile computing needs.

With over 25 years of experience in developing, manufacturing, and installing rugged IT solutions, a dedicated software development branch, and a growing network of sales partners, JLT France is in a unique position to address French customer's individual needs by offering a full spectrum of high-quality hardware, software, and services.

As a trusted, well-established solutions provider, JLT France offers customers:

24-7-365 performance: Today's warehouses depend on reliable IT systems to keep goods moving. IT break downs and inefficiency are unacceptable. This is where JLT's decades of expertise come into play with products designed from the ground up for demanding warehouse environments and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by warehouse operators. Like no other, JLT ensures that deployed devices have seamless coverage and integrate smoothly with existing systems.

Warehouse workhorses: JLT has the latest Android as well as traditional Windows vehicle-mount, tablet, and handheld computers, ensuring the right fit for every warehouse use. The popular JLT6012 series - which includes the well-received new Android 10 based JLT6012A rugged vehicle-mount terminal) - presents unparalleled functionality as a flexible platform for developing innovative hardware, software, and services for the needs of today and tomorrow. Maintenance costs are minimal, wear and tear prone components can be easily serviced, and software upgraded remotely.

Going the extra mile: What sets JLT apart is the dependability and extent of their services and support. JLT is on hand to help customers solve their toughest business challenges every step of the way. JLT has a try-before-you-buy program that actively encourages customers to test devices in their actual working environment before purchase, and offers in JLT:Care a no-questions-asked service agreement with clear levels of coverage, known turnaround times, and zero exclusions.

State-of-the-art technology: Technology advances at a rapid pace, and JLT stays ahead of the game with productivity-enhancing updates and upgrades. Stay tuned for impending JLT6012 product line upgrade announcements in processing power, battery, as well as wireless communication technology and performance!

To book a meeting with Philippe Briantais, Managing Director of JLT France, during SITL 2022 in Paris go here, or visit www.jltmobile.comto learn more about JLT Mobile Computers as a solutions provider.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

