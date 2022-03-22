Finance and pharmaceutical industry experts Barry Saint and Debra Leeves join to bolster senior leadership team

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Barry Saint as Chief Financial Officer and Debra Leeves as Non-Executive Director as the company progresses towards its IPO.

Barry Saint, who worked alongside the company before joining full time in January, brings over 25 years' experience in senior finance roles for public and private companies and in investment banking with Dresdner Kleinwort. Most recently, Barry was CFO of early-stage biotechnology company, Camallergy. Prior to that, he served as Global Director of Corporate Finance and Group Treasurer of FTSE-250 speciality pharmaceuticals group, Indivior, which was formed through a $1.4 billion demerger from Reckitt Benckiser.

During his career, Barry has worked extensively in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Returning recently from several years in the US, he has guided company boards and backers to source and secure international, value-accretive collaborations. He has substantial US, UK and cross-border experience in M&A, debt and equity financing projects and in raising capital for growth companies, including at IPO stage.

Pharmaceutical industry expert Debra Leeves brings over 25 years of international experience in both business and clinical roles including sales, marketing, finance, quality and medical affairs. Debra has held board roles amongst public and private companies including senior level positions in both start-ups and large multinationals, such as Pfizer, GSK and GE Healthcare.

Currently, Debra serves as CEO for Vertual Ltd, a leading global supplier of virtual reality training systems in radiation therapy, and was previously CEO of Physeon GmbH and Managing Director for Avita Medical Ltd. Additionally, she currently serves as Chair of Atelerix, Chair of the Institute of Directors (East Yorkshire) and Non-Executive Director of AIM-listed Cambridge Cognition.

Damien Hancox, CEO Co-Founder of SpectrumX, said: "Barry and Debra bring a wealth of financial, capital markets, corporate and industry experience that will be invaluable as we prepare for our upcoming IPO and progress the commercialisation of our solutions. Barry's career in finance ranges from investment banking to CFO for start-ups through to companies in the FTSE-250 and Debra has worked for the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and GSK. I believe the addition of their expertise will deliver immediate appreciable value, and on behalf of SpectrumX I would like to warmly welcome them to our team."

Barry Saint, Chief Financial Officer of SpectrumX, commented"I am delighted to have joined SpectrumX at this crucial stage as we prepare for IPO and then life as a listed company. The company has the potential to revolutionise healthcare and, most importantly, to save lives. I look forward to being part of this journey and to achieving value accretive growth for our stakeholders."

Debra Leeves, Non-Executive Director of SpectrumX, added: "SpectrumX is developing ground-breaking treatments for patients across the world and I am excited to be joining as the company pushes forward the market roll out of its proprietary HOCI formulations. I look forward to working with the dedicated and skilled leadership team and supporting their long-term growth strategy as it disrupts and enhances the pharmaceutical industry."

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on bringing to market a ground-breaking respiratory therapy (SPC-069) and the roll out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients. Both products utilise unique patent pending HOCl formulations. HOCl is naturally occurring in human's white blood cells and is a key contributor to mankind's evolution and protection over millions of years. It is human safe whilst also being the most effective disinfectant known to mankind.

