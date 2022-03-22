Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Creating Better Days, a growing cannabinoid manufacturer and retail brand, announced the addition of two new products to its Better Nights collection today. The ongoing success of its CBD + CBN + Melatonin Gummies - the first product released for the collection - demonstrates a high demand for sleep aids in the industry. That is why the company is now offering two more options. They are the following products.

CBD + CBN + Melatonin Sublingual Oil

CBD + CBN + Melatonin Capsules.

By providing more options, the hope is that customers will find a product that accommodates their personal needs with greater ease. The sublingual oil is offered as a 30mL bottle and the capsules are offered in a 60-count container to sustain a 30-day supply. Both formulas contain CBD, CBN and melatonin to reduce stress and provide relaxation, which will help people get to sleep faster and longer.





Product picture

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8637/117548_c9aa1b7c84f5bb29_001full.jpg





With 300-milligrams of CBD and 300-milligrams of CBN, the total cannabinoid amount is the same for all three products within the collection. The gummies and sublingual oil also contain a total of 75-milligrams of melatonin. As the sole exception, the capsules contain a total of 150-milligrams of melatonin, making them the strongest option.

Along with this base formula, each product comes with its own unique features to distinguish them from one another as well as other similar items on the market. Specifically, the gummies include elderberry, the sublingual oil includes chamomile and lavender, and the capsules include valerian root. These ingredients are traditionally used to promote relaxation and encourage sleep and work wonders in combination with CBD, CBN and melatonin.

Better still, these products are low-fat, vegan-friendly, all-natural, and 3rd-party lab-tested. Coupled with the benefits mentioned above, these products are worth trying for customers seeking a more natural and holistic way to feel rested.

About Nature's Way - Creating Better Days: Since it was founded in 2015, Creating Better Days has seen substantial growth thanks to its increasing consumer base. One reason for its popularity is because the company makes all of its products in-house at its Fort Myers facility, ensuring better quality control and product consistency. Items from its collections have been featured previously by other companies including but not limited to Headquest, Modern Cat, Modern Dog, and Dank City.

1-800-215-0223 | www.creatingbetterdays.com

info@creatingbetterdays.com

Disclaimer: All products mentioned in this article are THC-Free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117548