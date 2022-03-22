Latham & Watkins Launches Virtual Experience Program on Restructuring & Special Situations

Law students and others can learn about a global law firm's work by participating in a hypothetical bankruptcy case.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the launch of the Restructuring & Special Situations Virtual Experience Program (VEP), the latest offering in the firm's VEP series. This interactive program gives participants, particularly law students and other aspiring legal professionals, the opportunity to learn more about the nature of work at a global law firm by representing a distressed company.

"Law is a fascinating career for students interested in helping clients through their most challenging business decisions, and this program underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of restructuring and special situations lawyers," said George Davis, Global Chair of Latham's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice.

With the Restructuring & Special Situations VEP launch, Latham now offers six VEPs on Forage: M&A, White Collar, Emerging Companies , Banking , Antitrust, and Restructuring & Special Situations. Each program immerses participants in navigating legal issues in a transaction or litigation matter.

"We continue to invest in our complimentary virtual learning programs to help attract and cultivate future generations of lawyers," said Abid R. Qureshi, Global Chair of Latham's Recruiting Committee. "Since introducing the programs two years ago, we have reached nearly 50,000 participants worldwide, providing equal access to education and high-quality learning resources to students who otherwise may not have exposure to the inner workings of the legal world. Recruiting attorneys of all backgrounds will best enable us to serve our diverse clients and develop pioneering solutions."

Participants engage in a virtual work experience program that allows them to work with and provide advice to a distressed company and better understand the key issues in a corporate restructuring. The tasks include analyzing information to make a recommendation as to whether to file for bankruptcy and where such bankruptcy should be filed, revising an investment banker engagement letter, preparing a bid procedures/sale timeline, participating in and taking minutes for a board meeting, and drafting an argument outline and script for a court hearing. The experience is hosted on Forage-an innovative, open-access platform that connects users with companies and law firms.

Latham'sRestructuring & Special Situations Practice has consistently been named as a market leader and top practice group for advising on multi-billion-dollar, headline-making matters. Our diverse client base comprises companies and sponsors, key creditor groups, and acquirers who Latham helps navigate sophisticated cross-border cases in sectors that range from energy and real estate, to gaming, financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and others. Recognized as one of the world's largest and most prominent restructuring teams advising stakeholders involved with financially distressed companies, Latham has an industry-wide reputation as dealmakers who guide involved parties to quick, consensual resolutions. To learn more about careers at Latham, visit LWcareers.com.

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

