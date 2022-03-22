IDnow GmbH: IDnow appoints Johannes Leser, former Managing Director of Namirial Germany, as Vice President Trust Services

Identity platform IDnow expands Digital Identities and Trust Services division

MUNICH, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, one of the leading European providers in the field of digital identities and identity verification, has appointed Johannes Leser as the new VP Trust Services.

Leser's primary responsibilities at IDnow will be the expansion of the Trust Services unit as well as the management of a new German trust service.

The company, headquartered in Munich and with five additional European locations, is announcing plans to build a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) as part of the appointment of Johannes Leser. In the area of digital wallets to prove identity, QTSPs play a central role. Within these digital wallets, users and citizens can link their national digital identity (which is also known as their 'basic identity') with digital proofs of other personal attributes such as their driver's license, degree certificates or bank account. The authenticity of these attributes must be confirmed by a specially certified provider of qualified trust services. With the appointment of Johannes Leser and the plans to build a QTSP, IDnow will further expand its service offering around digital identities and wallets.

In his new role, Johannes Leser will bring extensive experience in qualified trust services and digital transaction management to the organisation. Four years ago, he founded Namirial Germany, the German subsidiary of one of the largest providers of trust services on the European market. For more than a decade, he has been involved with the trustworthy integration of electronic signatures into digital processes.

Johannes Leser commented: "I am looking forward to building a provider for qualified trust services with IDnow. Among other challenges, we will solve the issues of how qualified attributes interact with wallets in proving digital identities."

Armin Bauer, CTO and Managing Director at IDnow, added: "This is an important step in the digital identities space for IDnow. By building our own QTSP, we can not only verify and store digital identities, but also attest additional electronic attributes. Johannes Leser brings the ideal experience to make this initiative a success and I look forward to working with him."

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform offers a broad range of identity verification and document signing solutions combined with a comprehensive service offering. Ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, the identity proofing methods are optimised to assure the highest security standards with maximum user conversion.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity verification technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity verification provider identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest portfolios of identity proofing solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier Mobility.

