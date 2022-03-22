Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.03.2022 | 10:03
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stanislas Andre takes over the management of the APS Group investment division

PRAGUE, March 22, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Stanislas Andre is the new CEO of APS Investments, taking over from Jozef Martinák. During his 17-year career, he has led many projects for firms such as UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Andre has extensive experience in investment advisory, transaction underwriting and syndication.

Stanislas Andre takes over the management of the APS Group investment division

"This personnel acquisition, which strengthens our investment division, only confirms our commitment to our partners, investors, and clients. Stanislas will play a key role in determining our investment strategy in the post-pandemic market," said Martin Machon, CEO of APS.

Jozef Martinák, who temporarily headed the APS Group investment division, will remain with the company as Chief Investment Officer.

The new CEO of APS Investments graduated with a degree in business and finance from Grenoble École de Management in France.

The APS Group operates primarily in the markets of Central and South-Eastern Europe. The company is represented in 15 countries. The core business of APS Group consists of three pillars: investment, administration, and management of overdue receivables; real estate investments; and debt recovery. It currently manages NPL portfolios with a total nominal value of more than EUR 10.1 billion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770626/APS_Group.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.