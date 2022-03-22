Stanislas Andre takes over the management of the APS Group investment division

PRAGUE, March 22, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Stanislas Andre is the new CEO of APS Investments, taking over from Jozef Martinák. During his 17-year career, he has led many projects for firms such as UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Andre has extensive experience in investment advisory, transaction underwriting and syndication.

"This personnel acquisition, which strengthens our investment division, only confirms our commitment to our partners, investors, and clients. Stanislas will play a key role in determining our investment strategy in the post-pandemic market," said Martin Machon, CEO of APS.

Jozef Martinák, who temporarily headed the APS Group investment division, will remain with the company as Chief Investment Officer.

The new CEO of APS Investments graduated with a degree in business and finance from Grenoble École de Management in France.

The APS Group operates primarily in the markets of Central and South-Eastern Europe. The company is represented in 15 countries. The core business of APS Group consists of three pillars: investment, administration, and management of overdue receivables; real estate investments; and debt recovery. It currently manages NPL portfolios with a total nominal value of more than EUR 10.1 billion.

