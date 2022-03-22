Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.03.2022 | 10:22
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linxon wins turnkey order for Svenska kraftnät in Sweden

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has won an order from Svenska kraftnät in Sweden to revamp an existing 400 kV substation, located in Kilanda on the west coast of Sweden.

"The Kilanda substation is an important hub in the west coast power grid and has reached its technical lifetime, needing a revamp to ensure continued operation, while increasing performance and decreasing future maintenance cost. These substation works are perfectly suited to our capabilities and expertise at Linxon and we are proud to serve this important customer and the communities that rely on reliable power," said Ingela Hålling, Managing Director of Linxon Hub Nordics.

The substation connects several important transmission lines, requiring careful outage planning to execute the works efficiently and ensure the continued stability of the transmission grid. The replacement of existing equipment will, for the most part, be made on the existing steel structures and foundations, thus extending the lifetime of the substation with minimal environmental impact.

The project consists of equipment replacement of six 400 kV bays, as well as addition of a new bay. The turnkey project includes a new control and protection system, as well as auxiliary systems housed in a new building.

Contact:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 608 30 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-wins-turnkey-order-for-svenska-kraftnat-in-sweden,c3529580

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/ingela-halling,c3027461

Ingela Hålling

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/kilanda---similar-substation,c3027462

Kilanda - similar substation

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.