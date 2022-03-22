Infortrend Technology: Infortrend Brings AI to Digital Asset Management with Storage Appliance EonStor GSi

TAIPEI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider has been investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for their EonStor GSi storage appliance that features integrated digital asset management (DAM) software and an in-house AI module for digital content creators to better manage their creations.

Digital assets have grown immensely in recent years. To organize the contents, creators have started using DAM software but are often faced with the following issues: (i) With data growing at an exponential rate, creators are having trouble finding reliable and scalable storage solutions. (ii) With a variety of DAM software on the market, finding one that best suits their needs for storage solution deployment requires time and effort. (iii) AI recognition for digital assets does not come standard on most DAM software and requires an extra subscription.

The Infortrend's EonStor GSi storage appliance comes with a GPU integrated and DAM software pre-installed. It features AI computing capabilities for various analytic tasks such as image recognition for content search purposes, statistics analysis, etc. In addition, it provides data protection with various RAID configurations and the expansion enclosures can be added to boost storage capacity up to 7PB.

DAM-wise, the pre-install software can be initiated within 20 minutes. It provides AI auto-tagging function so users can utilize the advanced search function to find data quickly. It also includes other functions like auto file conversion, workflow streamlining, etc.

"EonStor GSi is perfect for content creators to better manage their assets. The DAM software with AI capability is what sets it apart from most on the market today, and Infortrend will continue to develop new and advanced AI features to better serve content creators and their ever-growing content," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

